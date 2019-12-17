Tesco Mixed Fruits 500G

Makes lovely smoothies
These Mixed fruits are so convenient and also lovely and tasty. I make lovely smoothies with them, using them mixed with milk in a blender. Really nice and also a great way to contribute towards your 5 a day too.
Great product
Excellent addition to a pink gin & tonic Great taste
Very colourful
My husband loves fruit for his breakfast on his cereal.but l was fed up with most of it going off.so l dlsided to try some frozen fruit.what a difference taste good last much longer for the same price Brilliant.
All year fruit!
Have the Mixed Fruits with Tesco Greek style yoghurt for breakfast. Prefer the Summer Fruits as not too keen on frozen strawberries. Unfortunately Tesco are often out of stock of these