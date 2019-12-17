By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Fruits 500G

5(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy139kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of blackberries, morello cherries, strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants.
  • We work with our growers to select, hand pick and freeze our fruit as its prime. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Mixed berries with Morello cherries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
  • Carefully hand picked
  • High in vitamin C
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g serving
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Blackberry, Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Redcurrant.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost throughly for minimum 2 1/2 hours at room temperature or 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Defrost thoroughly for minimum 2 1/2 hours at room temperature or 12 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Enjoy a portion of fruit as part of your 5 fruit and vegetables a day.
  • Delicious served with Ice Cream, Fromage Frais or with Meringue nests and cream.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy174kJ / 41kcal139kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.9g5.5g
Sugars6.9g5.5g
Fibre4.2g3.4g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C45.0mg (56%NRV)36.0mg (45%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Makes lovely smoothies

5 stars

These Mixed fruits are so convenient and also lovely and tasty. I make lovely smoothies with them, using them mixed with milk in a blender. Really nice and also a great way to contribute towards your 5 a day too.

Great product

5 stars

Excellent addition to a pink gin & tonic Great taste

Very colourful

5 stars

My husband loves fruit for his breakfast on his cereal.but l was fed up with most of it going off.so l dlsided to try some frozen fruit.what a difference taste good last much longer for the same price Brilliant.

All year fruit!

4 stars

Have the Mixed Fruits with Tesco Greek style yoghurt for breakfast. Prefer the Summer Fruits as not too keen on frozen strawberries. Unfortunately Tesco are often out of stock of these

