Tesco Cranberries 400G
- Energy82kJ 20kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 25kcal
Product Description
- Cranberries.
- CAREFULLY HARVESTED Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
- Carefully harvested
- Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
- 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
- Healthy choice
- Source of vitamin C
- Pack size: 400g
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones
Information
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Pre-heat a pan on the medium heat.
Place a portion of cranberries (80g) in the pan, fry on medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Medium heat 7-8 mins
Caution
Do not eat raw.
Important
Check food is piping hot before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|102kJ / 25kcal
|82kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|3.4g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|13mg (16%NRV)
|10mg (13%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Pack contains approx 5 servings.
|As Sold.
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
