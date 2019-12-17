By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cranberries 400G

Tesco Cranberries 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy82kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • Cranberries.
  • CAREFULLY HARVESTED Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Carefully harvested
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Healthy choice
  • Source of vitamin C
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones
Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Pre-heat a pan on the medium heat.
Place a portion of cranberries (80g) in the pan, fry on medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Medium heat 7-8 mins
Caution
Do not eat raw.
Important
Check food is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy102kJ / 25kcal82kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.7g
Sugars3.4g2.7g
Fibre4.2g3.4g
Protein0.4g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C13mg (16%NRV)10mg (13%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx 5 servings.--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

