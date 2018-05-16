By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morliny Slaska Sausage 550G

Morliny Slaska Sausage 550G
£ 3.00
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Medium Coarse Cooked and Smoked Pork Sausages
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (67%), Water, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Stabiliser: Triphosphates, Pork Collagen Protein, Thickener: Carrageenan, Glucose, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Erythorbic Acid, Spice Extracts, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Spices, Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not exceed Use by date and consume within 2 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g.
Energy 1237 kJ/ 299kcal
Fat 27 g
Of which Saturates 11 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
Of which sugars 1.2 g
Protein 11 g
Salt 2.3 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

