Tesco 6 Pork & Herb Sausage Patties 342G

One sausage pattie
  • Energy437kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 950kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork burger with sage, parsley and black pepper.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Meaty sausage pattie, lightly seasoned with sage, parsley and pepper
  • 96% pork
  • Cook from frozen 8 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 342g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (96%), Dextrose, Salt, Sage, Parsley, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Coriander Extract.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
For best results cook from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 7-8 minutes, turn frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 7-8 minutes, turn occasionally.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try for breakfast with a fried egg, slice of cheese and English muffin.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

342g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy950kJ / 228kcal437kJ / 105kcal
Fat16.1g7.4g
Saturates5.9g2.7g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.6g
Sugars1.3g0.6g
Fibre0.3g0.1g
Protein19.4g8.9g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

22 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

These are great to keep on standby in freezer, as a DIY Egg and sausage McMuffin. Cooks quickly, flavoursome and value for money. Don’t overlook as very thin, can dry out quickly. Tesco seem to be only ones that stock this other than our local butchers.

Very tasty and cook quickly

5 stars

Very much like a well know M* Muffin sausage; add an egg and a muffin and your there. None of our family or friends that have tasted do not say yummy where did you get these! They can leave a lot of juice in the pan if you fry them mainly because they are frozen and it is a lot of water. We pat them dry with a kitchen towel before serving. They cook super quick and really are worth trying never found anything that is a tasty for a breakfast.

Very good

4 stars

These are lovely in muffins, seem to be out of stock though, I'm hoping they are not discontinued as nothing similar available anywhere

Absolutely delicious. Buying so more.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Buying so more.

Top tip: Stock Up!

5 stars

These are amazing! Just like McD's! Always stock up when in stock as they frequently run out.

Quicker and easier than actual sausages!

4 stars

Very sausage-y, but I feel over-seasoned. The sage flavour is quite over the top which made is weird with egg and cheese in a muffin. That said, they didn't 'boil' when cooking as they didn't seem rammed with water and grilled/fried really quickly with a tasty sausage tang. Didn't taste processed either, not over-salty unlike..um...some 'fast-food- outlet variants! (yuk) Maybe cook to serve with a stuffing slice and mayo in a bap with lettuce for lunch. Or think of them as Lincolnshire Patties and top them with eggs and have a filling and quick evening meal with old fashioned (oven healthy) chips. Far quicker to cook than standard sausages and no gnarly casing to gnaw through :) Tasty. And cheaper than buying sausage meat per kilo. They're separated with baking paper, easy to remove, and not shrink wrapped in plastic. A little bonus. I'll buy again. Hope Tesco look to offer some other flavours.

Sausage patties

5 stars

Love this product has it been discontinued?

Lush

5 stars

Great in an English muffin with egg...like McDonald’s at home!

Scrumptious

5 stars

Fantastic but frequently out of stock ! Please get more in !

Breakfast Treat!

5 stars

These are delicious on toasted muffins, just the ticket when you've got extra family staying for breakfast and don't want to slave over a frying pan as these go straight into the oven on a tray for about 12/14 mins, easy peasy!

