Tesco Prawn Cocktail 400G

Product Description
- Cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with a sauce made from mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
- Juicy prawns paired with a Marie Rose sauce for a classic combination. Responsibly sourced. Our wild caught prawns are responsibly sourced from the icy seas of the North East and North West Atlantic or the Arctic Sea. The prawns in this product come from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Juicy prawns paired with Marie Rose sauce for a classic combination
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (51%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Paprika.
Allergy Information
- May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat, stir before use.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (100g)
|Energy
|777kJ / 187kcal
|777kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|10.1g
|10.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
