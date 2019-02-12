Ainsley Harriott Cream Of Mushroom Soup 3 Pack 75G

Good cuppa soup
Best cuppa soup I have tasted, use a little less water and add some maggi flavouring, an adequate lunch with Melba toast and yogurt to follow
Hate it
NO LONGER suitable for coeliacs - why the change?
Good soup also makes good Sauce
I don't normally like mushroom soup but thried this when it was on offer and loved it. It has a peppery tauste and also makes an excellemt sauce when mixed with less water for,cjicken, steak and meat
Lovely mushroom flavour, only 3 in a pack makes it
Lovely mushroom flavour, only 3 in a pack makes it pricier than all other cup soups
Disapointed
I was expecting this soup to be delicious but i was very disappointed. It was watery and had a lack of mushroom flavour. After trying 2 of the sachets to make sure I hadn't put too much water in the first one I threw the rest away. I won't be buying them again.