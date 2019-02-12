By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ainsley Harriott Cream Of Mushroom Soup 3 Pack 75G

3(5)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.34/100g
Each 225ml serving contains
  • Energy458kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 197kJ /

Product Description

  • Instant cream of wild mushroom cup soup with garlic, parsley and ground black pepper
  • We pride ourselves on bringing you flavours from all over the world, some familiar and comforting, others a tad on the exotic side. We'd love to share more with you and hear your stories and ideas. So come and visit us on our social media for videos, recipes, Q & A's, news, competitions, quizzes and more.
  • Ainsley x
  • Calories 109 per serving
  • Low fat
  • With garlic, parsley and ground black pepper
  • Made with responsibly sourced palm oil
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 75g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Spices (Onion, 0.5% Garlic, 0.1% Pepper, Turmeric), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, 1% Dried Wild Mushroom, Milk Protein, Maltodextrin, 0.8% Mushroom Powder, 0.8% Dried Mushroom, Mushroom Concentrate, Barley Malt Extract, 0.2% Parsley, Emulsifier (E471), Celeriac Powder (Celery), Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • 1 Empty the contents of one sachet into a cup or mug.
  • 2 Add 200ml of Boiling water and stir well.
  • 3 Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 sachets

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Imported by:
  • Euro Food Brands for the Ainsley Harriott Food Company,
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Write to us via email: info@ainsley-harriott.com
  • Visit the Ainsley website: www.ainsley-harriott.com
  • Ainsley Harriott Food Company,
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (As consumed)Per Sachet 225ml (As consumed)
Energy 197kJ /458kJ /
-47kcal109kcal
Fat 1.4g3.3g
of which saturates 0.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate 8.2g18.9g
of which sugars 0.7g1.5g
Fibre 0.2g0.4g
Protein 0.3g0.8g
Salt 0.64g1.47g
Sodium:254mg589mg
Each sachet provides one serving of approximately 225ml when made up as per instructions--
This pack contains 3 sachets--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good cuppa soup

4 stars

Best cuppa soup I have tasted, use a little less water and add some maggi flavouring, an adequate lunch with Melba toast and yogurt to follow

Hate it

1 stars

NO LONGER suitable for coeliacs - why the change?

Good soup also makes good Sauce

5 stars

I don't normally like mushroom soup but thried this when it was on offer and loved it. It has a peppery tauste and also makes an excellemt sauce when mixed with less water for,cjicken, steak and meat

Lovely mushroom flavour, only 3 in a pack makes it

4 stars

Lovely mushroom flavour, only 3 in a pack makes it pricier than all other cup soups

Disapointed

2 stars

I was expecting this soup to be delicious but i was very disappointed. It was watery and had a lack of mushroom flavour. After trying 2 of the sachets to make sure I hadn't put too much water in the first one I threw the rest away. I won't be buying them again.

