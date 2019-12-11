Betty Crocker Chocolate Cake Mix 425G
- Energy944kJ 225kcal11%
- Fat11.4g16%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars16.3g18%
- Salt0.50g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1591kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Cake Mix
- More Betty hints & tips
- For further recipe ideas and advice visit www.bettycrocker.co.uk
- Serves 12
- Or makes 24 cupcakes**
- **For full cupcake recipe suggestion please see www.bettycrocker.co.uk
- There is only 3 simple steps to bake one of Betty Crocker's cake mixes.
- With Betty Crocker cake mixes, you can bake perfect cakes, brownies and cookies everytime.
- Chocolate, vanilla, carrot cake, brownies: they just taste like heaven!
- The red spoon promise:
- With Betty you can bake perfect cakes every time.
- Love Betty
- Simply add eggs, oil, water & icing
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5%), Palm Fat, Raising Agents: Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Modified Corn Starch, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Emulsifiers: Propane- 1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Flavourings, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Egg and Soy ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Moist and fabulously fluffy this delicious chocolate cake is quick and easy to make and guaranteed to delight. Grab your apron and mixing bowl and fire up your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4.
- For cupcakes bake in a fan assisted oven at 160°C.
- It's baking time!
- Preparation 10 mins
- Baking time 23-28 mins
- Serves 12
- All you need is:
- 125ml vegetable oil (8 tbsp + 1 tsp)
- 230ml water
- 3 medium free range eggs
- 1 tub of Betty Crocker™ Tempting Chocolate Icing
- 2 x 8" well-greased cake tins (or 2 x regular size muffin trays & cupcake cases)
- Only 3 steps to cake heaven...
- 1 Mix the eggs, oil, water and cake mix gently together and whisk (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy.
- 2 Pour the cake mixture evenly into your two greased cake tins. For cupcakes pour mix evenly into the cupcake cases**.
- 3 Bake in the centre of the oven for 23-28 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted into centre of the cake comes out clean. For cupcakes bake both trays together for 18-22 minutes**. Then cool on a wire rack. Sandwich your cakes together and cover with lashings of Betty Crocker™ Tempting Chocolate Icing. Enjoy a slice of this tasty chocolate cake, perfect for any occasion or just a treat!
- **For full cupcake recipe suggestion please see www.bettycrocker.co.uk
- Bake it yours
- Add chocolate chips to your cake mix to create a double chocolate cake...delicious!
Number of uses
Contains 12 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT.
- Betty Crocker,
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT.
- Betty Crocker,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT.
- Tel. 0800 783 5907
- ROI Tel. 1800 535 115
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Cake Mix As Sold per 100g
|Unbaked Cake Mix As Prepared 1/12th of cake (75g) without icing contains:
|%* (75g)
|Energy
|1591kJ
|944kJ
|-
|376kcal
|225kcal
|11%
|Fat
|5.0g
|11.4g
|16%
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|2.3g
|12%
|Carbohydrates
|74.7g
|26.3g
|10%
|of which sugars
|46.3g
|16.3g
|18%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|6.9g
|4.0g
|8%
|Salt
|1.29g
|0.50g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 12 portions
|-
|-
|-
