Blue Dragon Thai Red Paste Pot For Two 50G
Offer
Product Description
- Thai red curry paste.
- A light, fragrant curry native to Thailand. The secret to great Thai curries is the freshness and balance of Thai ingredients that are ground into paste. At Blue Dragon, we grind our paste in Thailand to capture all the rich flavours, including galangal, lemongrass, garlic and shallots. We love it served with steamed rice, chopped coriander and Blue Dragon Fish Sauce to taste.
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Cream, Lemongrass (16%), Dried Red Chillies (11%), Garlic (7%), Salt, Galangal (5%), Palm Sugar, Shallot (3%), Kaffir Lime Peal, Coriander Seeds (1.5%), Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (E306)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We love to personalise our Thai curries with these handy tips:
- Add 50ml water at the end of cooking for a more authentic Thai consistency.
- Add a teaspoon of palm or caster sugar to finish with a balanced flavour.
- Add finely chopped red chillies or fresh coriander to dress the curry before serving.
- Cook for longer to separate the oils for an authentic look.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1402kJ/335kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|of which saturates
|21.0g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|of which sugars
|10.0g
|Fibre
|10.0g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|3.9g
