Blue Dragon 3 Step Thai Curry Massaman 273G

Product Description
- Individual sachets of Thai massaman curry paste, coconut milk, spices and peanuts.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- A light, fragrant curry native to Thailand. The secret to a great Thai curry is the freshness and balanced of Thai ingredients that are ground into paste. At Blue Dragon, we grind our paste in Thailand to capture all the rich flavours, including galangal, lemongrass, garlic and shallots.
- Key ingredients in Thai Massaman curry
- Galangal, lemongrass, garlic and shallots are ingredients you'll find in most Thai curry pastes as they form the base flavour. Lemongrass and coriander seeds add to the aroma, while galangal is a root similar to ginger, but much more potent. The difference between Massaman and other Thai curries lies in the use of spices such as cloves, cumin, cardamon, nutmeg and cinnamon.
- The star anise gives even more flavour and aroma, the chilli creates more heat, and the whole peanuts give a great crunchy texture.
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- If you've enjoyed our 3 Steps Massaman Curry, why not try the rest of the range?
- Thai Green Curry
- Thai Red Curry
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 273g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (73%) [Coconut Extract, Water, Stabiliser (E466)], Thai Massaman Curry Paste (18%) [Coconut Cream, Palm Sugar, Lemongrass (2%), Dried Red Chillies (1.5%), Garlic (1.5%), Shallot (1.5%), Galangal (0.5%), Salt, Sugar, Clove (0.2%), Coriander Seeds (0.2%), Yeast Extract Powder, Cumin (0.1%), Mace, Cardamom, Kaffir Lime Peel, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (E306)], Split Peeled Peanuts (7%), Dried Whole Spices (1%) [Red Chillies (0.7%), Star Anise (0.3%)]
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We love to personalise our Thai curries with these handy tips:
- Adjust your heat level by choosing how many of our dried chillies to add.
- Add a teaspoon of palm or caster sugar to finish with a balanced flavour.
- Add finely chopped red chillies or fresh coriander to dress the curry before serving.
- Cook for longer to separate the oils for an authentic look.
- 3 step
- 1 Gently fry the aromatic paste
- 2 Stir in the coconut milk
- 3 Add the dry & fresh ingredients
- Medium... but add dried chillies for extra spice!
Number of uses
Average serving size 136g; Average servings per pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
273g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|942kJ/225kcal
|1281kJ/306kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|26.0g
|of which saturates
|14.0g
|19.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|12.0g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|6.1g
|Protein
|4.4g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.81g
|1.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019