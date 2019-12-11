Blue Dragon 3 Step Thai Red Curry 253G

Amazing flavour.
Great flavour. Really easy to make. This and the Passage to Asia line is by far the best stir fry chicken sauce range.
Coconut Milk (79%) [Coconut Extract, Water, Stabiliser (E466)], Thai Red Curry Paste (20%) [Coconut Cream, Lemongrass (3%), Dried Red Chillies (2.5%), Garlic (1.5%), Salt, Galangal (1%), Palm Sugar, Shallot (0.5%), Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Seeds (0.3%), Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (E306)], Seasoning (1%) [Dried Red Chillies (0.6%), Dried Sweet Basil (0.2%), Dried Kaffir Lime Leaf (0.2%)]
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produced in Thailand
Average serving size 126g; Average servings per pack 2
253g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|779kJ/186kcal
|1187kJ/287kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|21.0g
|of which saturates
|14.0g
|18.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|7.6g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.6g
|Protein
|2.4g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.84g
|1.1g
