Blue Dragon 3 Step Thai Red Curry 253G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.70
£1.07/100g

Product Description

  • Individual sachets of Thai red curry paste, coconut milk and seasoning.
  • A light, fragrant curry native to Thailand. The secret to a great Thai curry is the freshness and balanced of Thai ingredients that are ground into paste. At Blue Dragon, we grind our paste in Thailand to capture all the rich flavours, include galangal, lemongrass, garlic and dried red chillies to give the rich red colour.
  • Key ingredients in Thai Red curry
  • Galangal, lemongrass, garlic and shallots are ingredients you'll find in most Thai curry pastes as they form the base flavour. Lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves add to the aroma, while galangal is a root similar to ginger, but much more potent. The unique and rich red colour in a Thai Red curry comes from the dried red chillies ground in the paste. The dry ingredients include sweet Thai basil and Kaffir lime leaves to add freshness of flavour while the dried red chillies mean you can personalise your heat level.
  • At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • If you've enjoyed our 3 Steps Thai Red Curry, why not try the rest of the range?
  • Thai Green Curry
  • Thai Massaman Curry
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 253g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (79%) [Coconut Extract, Water, Stabiliser (E466)], Thai Red Curry Paste (20%) [Coconut Cream, Lemongrass (3%), Dried Red Chillies (2.5%), Garlic (1.5%), Salt, Galangal (1%), Palm Sugar, Shallot (0.5%), Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Seeds (0.3%), Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (E306)], Seasoning (1%) [Dried Red Chillies (0.6%), Dried Sweet Basil (0.2%), Dried Kaffir Lime Leaf (0.2%)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired?
  • We love to personalise our Thai curries with these handy tips:
  • Adjust your heat level by choosing how many of our dried chillies to add.
  • Add a splash of water, 50ml, at the end of cooking for a more authentic Thai consistency.
  • Add a teaspoon of palm or caster sugar to finish with a balanced flavour.
  • Add finely chopped red chillies and fresh coriander to dress the curry before serving.
  • Cook for longer to separate the oils for an authentic look.
  • 3 step
  • 1 Gently fry the aromatic paste
  • 2 Stir in the coconut milk
  • 3 Add the dry & fresh ingredients
  • Medium... but add dried chillies for extra spice!

Number of uses

Average serving size 126g; Average servings per pack 2

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

253g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer Serving
Energy 779kJ/186kcal1187kJ/287kcal
Fat 17.0g21.0g
of which saturates 14.0g18.0g
Carbohydrate 6.0g7.6g
of which sugars 3.2g4.0g
Fibre 2.1g2.6g
Protein 2.4g2.6g
Salt 0.84g1.1g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Amazing flavour.

5 stars

Great flavour. Really easy to make. This and the Passage to Asia line is by far the best stir fry chicken sauce range.

