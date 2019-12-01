By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Phal Cooking Sauce 450G

3(2)Write a review
£ 1.89
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • An extremely spicy tomato cooking sauce with chilli and paprika.
  • For more recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our mouth-watering Phal is guaranteed to suit your craving for a fiery curry. This sauce is a delicious blend of chillies and spices, on a rich tomato base. A feast for the senses every time.
  • For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India, sourcing and blending some of the best spices to our own secret recipe.
  • A fiery blend of tomato, paprika and crushed chillies
  • Chilli rating - extra extra hot - 5
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Ground Spices (6%) [Paprika (2%), Coriander, Spices, Chilli], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Tomato Purée (3%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Crushed Red Chilli (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Mustard Powder, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Dried Coriander Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened use immediately. Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 408kJ / 98kcal
Fat 6.6g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 6.4g
of which sugars 3.2g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 0.79g

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Do not buy.

1 stars

Would give this 0 stars or less if I could, tastes horrible and has the heat of a Madras. Avoid.

very good and esey

5 stars

very good and esey

