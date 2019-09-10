Slimfast Cafe Latte Milkshake 6X325ml

Great for breakfast on the go 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th September 2019 These shakes are really handy to have in the fridge ready for those mornings where you just need to grab and go! The shake is filling and tastes like an iced mocha. The only thing I'd say is that they are a bit sweet for my tastes but lots of people will love that. These make a nice change from the usual flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lush over ice! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 24th July 2019 Tried this flavour over ice and it was gorgeous! Would definitely reccomend it. I had them for breakfast and then ate healthy meals for lunch and dinner. I found these shakes really filling and nice and thick too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A bit too milky for my liking 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 15th July 2019 The product itself tastes nicer than I expected and was perfect to fit into my routine after a gym class. However for me the product was a bit too milky. I would have preferred a stronger coffee flavour. I have found whilst drinking these that I am less likely to snack as the drink does fill you up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Filling 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th July 2019 This is the first slimfast product I have tried in years and I must say I'm very happy with it. The taste is really good and it leaves you feeling full for a long time. The only cons are the coffee breath afterwards and the caffeine keeping me up at night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th July 2019 I have only been on the slim fast plan for a few weeks but I’m making steady progress. These are my favourite shakes, they help satisfy my need for a latte but help me keep on plan. The portion size is good and the bottle fits in my handbag so I can easily take it with me. They taste great and look forward to drinking it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting shakes 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th July 2019 I really liked the flavour of these shakes, they just taste like a creamy iced coffee so I found them really easy to drink and they weren't overly sweet. I found them really filing, I had a shake at breakfast time and truly didn't feel hungry until lunchtime. I then had another shake at lunch then a healthy meal with my family in the evening. I've been very impressed with the product so far and plan to try some of the other flavour shakes soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th July 2019 Really like these shakes, the fact that it's all made up so you can grab and go is fabulous. It's just like drinking my morning coffee in a shake tastes yummy. Not sure about the weight loss benefits just yet, but there a winner for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy and Tasty Meal! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th July 2019 Having the shake has made my breakfast and lunch a lot easier as there is no preparation required. The taste is great. It’s almost like an iced coffee in the morning which is great. I will definitely continue to use as it really does have a positive impact on weight loss. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SlimFast latte flavour shake 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th July 2019 I got this shakes to try to loose some weight after having little one 12 months ago i need something easy as a busy mum so I thought to try SlimFast i must say the shakes tase really nice like latte they are not too sweet they really feel me up between the meals they are easy on the go just put them in my bag whenever i felt that im craving something i would have a shake I would recommend when is hot to have it with ice cubes make a ice coffee love it im gonna stick to it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]