Slimfast Cafe Latte Milkshake 6X325ml

4.5(54)Write a review
Slimfast Cafe Latte Milkshake 6X325ml
£ 9.50
£0.49/100ml

Product Description

  • Café Latte flavour ready to drink milkshake with sweetener, meal replacement for weight control
  • This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan
  • SlimFast® 3 2 1 Plan®
  • Choose 2 meals a day
  • Enjoy our delicious meal bars, shakes and indulgent snacks.
  • Pick 3 snacks a day. SlimFast snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 SlimFast meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink at least 2 litres of water and get some exercise
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* effective weight loss
  • It's simple, easy to stick to and scientifically proven to work*
  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss
  • 15g Protein‡
  • 204 kcal‡
  • 1 bottle‡ = 1 portion
  • ‡Per 325ml
  • Multipack not to be sold individually
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1950ML
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (78%), Coffee (14%), Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Corn Oil, Flavourings, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Cocoa Powder, Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulfate, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 48 hoursBest Before End: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me & serve chilled

Warnings

  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE.

Return to

  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE.

Net Contents

6 x 325ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml‡Per 325ml%RI per serving†
Energy Value (kJ/kcal)263/63854/204
Fat (g)1.65.3
of which saturates (g)0.31.1
Carbohydrate (g)6.621.6
of which sugars (g)3.912.8
Fibre (g)1.54.9
Protein (g)4.615
Salt (g)0.150.48
Vitamin A (µg)73.824030
Vitamin D (µg)0.461.5030
Vitamin E (mg)1.113.6030
Vitamin K (µg)6.9222.530
Vitamin C (mg)7.3824.030
Thiamin (mg)0.100.3330
Riboflavin (mg) 0.130.4230
Niacin (mg)1.484.8030
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.130.4230
Folic Acid (µg)18.560.030
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.230.7530
Biotin (µg)4.6215.030
Pantothenic acid (mg)0.551.8030
Calcium (mg)73.824030
Phosphorus (mg)64.621030
Iron (mg)1.294.2030
Magnesium (mg)34.611330
Zinc (mg)0.923.0030
Iodine (µg)13.845.030
Potassium (mg)15450025
Copper (mg)0.090.3030
Selenium (µg)5.0816.530
Manganese (mg)0.180.6030
Sodium (mg)60.0195--
Minerals---
1 bottle‡ = 1 portion---
Vitamins (†RI = Reference Intake)---

Safety information

View more safety information

If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.

54 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for breakfast on the go

4 stars

These shakes are really handy to have in the fridge ready for those mornings where you just need to grab and go! The shake is filling and tastes like an iced mocha. The only thing I'd say is that they are a bit sweet for my tastes but lots of people will love that. These make a nice change from the usual flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lush over ice!

5 stars

Tried this flavour over ice and it was gorgeous! Would definitely reccomend it. I had them for breakfast and then ate healthy meals for lunch and dinner. I found these shakes really filling and nice and thick too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A bit too milky for my liking

3 stars

The product itself tastes nicer than I expected and was perfect to fit into my routine after a gym class. However for me the product was a bit too milky. I would have preferred a stronger coffee flavour. I have found whilst drinking these that I am less likely to snack as the drink does fill you up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Filling

5 stars

This is the first slimfast product I have tried in years and I must say I'm very happy with it. The taste is really good and it leaves you feeling full for a long time. The only cons are the coffee breath afterwards and the caffeine keeping me up at night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

I have only been on the slim fast plan for a few weeks but I’m making steady progress. These are my favourite shakes, they help satisfy my need for a latte but help me keep on plan. The portion size is good and the bottle fits in my handbag so I can easily take it with me. They taste great and look forward to drinking it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting shakes

4 stars

I really liked the flavour of these shakes, they just taste like a creamy iced coffee so I found them really easy to drink and they weren't overly sweet. I found them really filing, I had a shake at breakfast time and truly didn't feel hungry until lunchtime. I then had another shake at lunch then a healthy meal with my family in the evening. I've been very impressed with the product so far and plan to try some of the other flavour shakes soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

Really like these shakes, the fact that it's all made up so you can grab and go is fabulous. It's just like drinking my morning coffee in a shake tastes yummy. Not sure about the weight loss benefits just yet, but there a winner for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy and Tasty Meal!

5 stars

Having the shake has made my breakfast and lunch a lot easier as there is no preparation required. The taste is great. It’s almost like an iced coffee in the morning which is great. I will definitely continue to use as it really does have a positive impact on weight loss. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SlimFast latte flavour shake

5 stars

I got this shakes to try to loose some weight after having little one 12 months ago i need something easy as a busy mum so I thought to try SlimFast i must say the shakes tase really nice like latte they are not too sweet they really feel me up between the meals they are easy on the go just put them in my bag whenever i felt that im craving something i would have a shake I would recommend when is hot to have it with ice cubes make a ice coffee love it im gonna stick to it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and very filling

5 stars

These shakes are delicious. Taste exactly like an iced cafe latte. They have a creamy texture and are really enjoyable to drink. The bottle contains the perfect amount to leave you feeling satisfied and they are great at staving off hunger for hours without feeling like you're actually dieting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

