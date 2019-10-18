Slim-Fast Multipack Milkshakesberry 1X6x325ml

Tasted horrible 1 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 18th October 2019 So on my diet and I'm thinking great I can still have a strawberry shake and be good. The first one I drank was room temperature and I'm sorry but just tasted disgusting, only took a few sips and that was enough. 3nd time I thought I'll pop it in the fridge and try that way, made a very slight difference but it was still horrible. Would definitely not recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My mum loves these! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 13th August 2019 My mum has been using this product for a few weeks now and loves them. They taste great and leave her feeling full when replacing a meal with one of these. She has lost a few pounds so far and she will continue to use them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was ok 2 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 26th July 2019 I bought this to drink alongside my healthier lifestyle and I feel this didn't serve the purpose I thought it would. I wasn't too keen on the taste of the milkshake and I wasn't full after drinking it. I would use this more as a snack and not to replace a main meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SlimFast strawberry shake. 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 15th July 2019 With my holiday approaching a need to lose a few pound so I started slimfast and I’m happy to say it works. You’d never think it was a diet drink as it tastes so delicious. It’s just like a thick strawberry milkshake that’s tastes so nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 15th July 2019 I have tried slim shakes before and found them chalky with a funny taste. When opening the bottle I was pleasently surprised by the strong fragrance of strawberrys. The shake was thick in consistancy and the taste was fabulous, no strange aftertaste. Definately try other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste good and convenient 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th July 2019 The SlimFast shakes ready made are so convenient if you need to take them on the go. Pop it your bag ready for breakfast or lunch time. I had the summer strawberry flavour. They taste really good not to sweet or artificial tasting. They also made me feel full and so I didn't find myself picking at snacks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I wasn’t keen 1 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th July 2019 This was my first time trying these shakes from slim fast. and I was actually really disappointed because I couldn’t stand the flavour at all. Maybe another flavour would be better: As far as curbing hunger it was filling me up which made me not to for something fattening to eat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average drink 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th July 2019 I’ve tried this drink to stay on track with my diet and to get some extra protein in throughout the day. The strawberry flavour doesn’t come through enough for me, which might be due to the added protein. It’s not a bad taste, but not a great one either. Hopefully the recipe will change to add more flavour to these bottles. Also, price wise they’re quite expensive for what they are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th July 2019 A lovely tasting milkshake, very filling. I like how it's already made up for you, so you can just grab it and go, deal for taking to work. There are lots of different flavours so you shouldn't get fed up of them. I use 2 a day, 1 for breakfast, 1 for lunch and they keep me going all day, I don't feel like I need a snack in between. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]