Slim-Fast Multipack Milkshakesberry 1X6x325ml

£ 9.50
£0.49/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour ready to drink milkshake with sweetener, meal replacement for weight control
  • This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • Choose 2 meals a day
  • Enjoy our delicious meal bars, shakes and indulgent snacks.
  • Pick 3 snacks a day. SlimFast snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 SlimFast meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink at least 2 litres of water and get some exercise
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* effective weight loss
  • It's simple, easy to stick to and scientifically proven to work*
  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss
  • 15g Protein‡
  • 204 kcal‡
  • 1 bottle‡ = 1 portion
  • ‡Per 325ml
  • Multipack not to be sold individually
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1950ML
Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (78%), Water, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Corn Oil, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Lycopene), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulfate, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 48 hoursBest Before End: see side of bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me & serve chilled

Warnings

  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE.

Return to

  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on Freephone 0800 5874471 (UK) 1850 419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham.

Net Contents

6 x 325ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml‡Per 325ml%RI per serving†
Energy Value (kJ/kcal)263/63854/204
Fat (g)1.65.3
of which saturates (g)0.31.1
Carbohydrate (g)6.621.6
of which sugars (g)3.912.8
Fibre (g)1.54.9
Protein (g)4.615
Salt (g)0.150.48
Vitamin A (µg)73.824030
Vitamin D (µg)0.461.5030
Vitamin E (mg)1.113.6030
Vitamin K (µg)6.9222.530
Vitamin C (mg)7.3824.030
Thiamin (mg)0.100.3330
Riboflavin (mg)0.130.4230
Niacin (mg)1.484.8030
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.130.4230
Folic Acid (µg)18.560.030
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.230.7530
Biotin (µg)4.6215.030
Pantothenic acid (mg) 0.551.8030
Calcium (mg)73.824030
Phosphorus (mg)64.621030
Iron (mg)1.294.2030
Magnesium (mg)34.611330
Zinc (mg)0.923.0030
Iodine (µg)13.845.030
Potassium (mg)15450025
Copper (mg)0.090.3030
Selenium (µg)5.0816.530
Manganese (mg)0.180.6030
Sodium (mg)60.0195--
Minerals---
1 bottle‡ = 1 portion---
Vitamins (†RI = Reference Intake)---

Safety information

If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.

Tasted horrible

1 stars

So on my diet and I'm thinking great I can still have a strawberry shake and be good. The first one I drank was room temperature and I'm sorry but just tasted disgusting, only took a few sips and that was enough. 3nd time I thought I'll pop it in the fridge and try that way, made a very slight difference but it was still horrible. Would definitely not recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My mum loves these!

5 stars

My mum has been using this product for a few weeks now and loves them. They taste great and leave her feeling full when replacing a meal with one of these. She has lost a few pounds so far and she will continue to use them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was ok

2 stars

I bought this to drink alongside my healthier lifestyle and I feel this didn't serve the purpose I thought it would. I wasn't too keen on the taste of the milkshake and I wasn't full after drinking it. I would use this more as a snack and not to replace a main meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SlimFast strawberry shake.

5 stars

With my holiday approaching a need to lose a few pound so I started slimfast and I’m happy to say it works. You’d never think it was a diet drink as it tastes so delicious. It’s just like a thick strawberry milkshake that’s tastes so nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy

4 stars

I have tried slim shakes before and found them chalky with a funny taste. When opening the bottle I was pleasently surprised by the strong fragrance of strawberrys. The shake was thick in consistancy and the taste was fabulous, no strange aftertaste. Definately try other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste good and convenient

4 stars

The SlimFast shakes ready made are so convenient if you need to take them on the go. Pop it your bag ready for breakfast or lunch time. I had the summer strawberry flavour. They taste really good not to sweet or artificial tasting. They also made me feel full and so I didn't find myself picking at snacks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I wasn’t keen

1 stars

This was my first time trying these shakes from slim fast. and I was actually really disappointed because I couldn’t stand the flavour at all. Maybe another flavour would be better: As far as curbing hunger it was filling me up which made me not to for something fattening to eat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average drink

3 stars

I’ve tried this drink to stay on track with my diet and to get some extra protein in throughout the day. The strawberry flavour doesn’t come through enough for me, which might be due to the added protein. It’s not a bad taste, but not a great one either. Hopefully the recipe will change to add more flavour to these bottles. Also, price wise they’re quite expensive for what they are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

A lovely tasting milkshake, very filling. I like how it's already made up for you, so you can just grab it and go, deal for taking to work. There are lots of different flavours so you shouldn't get fed up of them. I use 2 a day, 1 for breakfast, 1 for lunch and they keep me going all day, I don't feel like I need a snack in between. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product to help wiith dieting.

5 stars

This is great as part of a diet, tastes like strawberry milkshake, I also tried it with strawberries, I just poured it over the strawberries and it was really delicious, makes you feel full up. I tend to snack in the evening, so thats when I had this shake, I didnt need anything else and felt full, especially with the strawberries. It easy to use as you can just drink on the go from the bottle, so no messy powder. If you're in a hurry and dont have time to make anything then this is for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

