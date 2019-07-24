Slimfast Chunky Chocolate Shakes 6X325ml

Thick and tasty. 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 24th July 2019 These are so handy when out and about as they have a long shelf life and do not need the fridge. I find them filling and great value. I have lost 2 stone since starting slimfast through that and exercise. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 16th July 2019 These milkshakes are delicious. they have a lovely creamy chocolate taste and are really filling. these are a perfect meal substitute and i have noticed that i have been less hungry during the day after starting to use these shakes, and i've lost 2lb in a week. i will be using these meal replacements to carry forward with my weight loss journey [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Okay 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 12th July 2019 The bottle size i think are small and when you open the bottle you can smell the chocolaty smell. Its smooth and creamy tasting and it has the right amount of chocolaty taste to it. I do not find them filling enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 12th July 2019 Great product. Lovely flavour. I like the easyness of the product meaning there is mo mess from powders like others ive tried. I was full till dinner time. The only critism i have is that the packaging could be more exciting like the slimfast vitality range. Im not drawn to the packaging. But over all im impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes just like a proper milksake 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th July 2019 I needed something to help me diet but I am sweet person and need that taste fix. The slimfast shakes are a great way to achieve just that. They taste just like an ordinary milkshake but dont have the calories and fat that you dont need. They were easy to drink and I wasnt left feeling hungry a while later. Will definately continue to use these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th July 2019 The product comes in a handy screw top bottle containing 1 serving. It is handy for when you are not at home. The shake is high in protein and low in sugar. It tastes great. I like it better than the powder shake. I have tried several different brands of slimming shake, and this is by far my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks appealing 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th July 2019 This item tastes absolutely lovely it’s easy to open and smells amazing I am always looking to help me loose weight and if you follow the instructions which is easy to follow the pounds will drop off I would recommend this to anyone struggling to loose weight like me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th July 2019 Really tasty and I love how convenient it is to just grab the little bottles from the fridge! I’ve always struggled with my weight, always putting on easier then I lose it so I’m always on a diet of some sort. This is by far the easiest to follow as it’s just two shakes a day plus a small dinner. Much easier then weight watchers or slimming world, plus fasting is proven to be better for you. Drink tons of water and you won’t feel hungry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmm tasty 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th July 2019 Just what I needed to help me get ready for the beech. I drink a lot of protein shakes and these are up there with the tastiest. Good chocolatey taste but not overpowering. You can’t taste that they are a diet drink. Plenty of flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]