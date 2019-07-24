By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slimfast Chunky Chocolate Shakes 6X325ml

Slimfast Chunky Chocolate Shakes 6X325ml
£ 9.50
£0.49/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour ready to drink milkshake with sweetener, meal replacement for weight control
  • This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan
  • SlimFast® 3 2 1 Plan®
  • Choose 2 meals a day
  • Enjoy our delicious meal bars, shakes and indulgent snacks.
  • Pick 3 snacks a day. SlimFast snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 SlimFast meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink at least 2 litres of water and get some exercise
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* effective weight loss
  • It's simple, easy to stick to and scientifically proven to work*
  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss
  • 15g Protein‡
  • 204 kcal‡
  • 1 bottle‡ = 1 portion
  • ‡Per 325ml
  • Multipack not to be sold individually
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 1950ML
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (78%), Water, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Cocoa Powder (1.3%), Corn Oil, Stabilisers (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Thickener (Acacia Gum), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulfate, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 48 hoursBest Before End: see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me & serve chilled

Warnings

  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE.

Return to

  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE.

Net Contents

6 x 325ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml‡Per 325ml%RI per serving†
Energy (kJ/kcal)263/63854/204
Fat (g)1.65.3
of which saturates (g)0.31.1
Carbohydrate (g)6.621.6
of which sugars (g)3.912.8
Fibre (g)1.54.9
Protein (g)4.615
Salt (g)0.150.48
Vitamin A (µg)73.824030
Vitamin D (µg)0.461.5030
Vitamin E (mg)1.113.6030
Vitamin K (µg)6.9222.530
Vitamin C (mg)7.3824.030
Thiamin (mg)0.100.3330
Riboflavin (mg)0.130.4230
Niacin (mg)1.484.8030
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.130.4230
Folic Acid (µg)18.560.030
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.230.7530
Biotin (µg)4.6215.030
Pantothenic acid (mg)0.551.8030
Calcium (mg)73.824030
Phosphorus (mg)64.621030
Iron (mg)1.294.2030
Magnesium (mg)34.611330
Zinc (mg)0.923.0030
Iodine (µg)13.845.030
Potassium (mg)15450025
Copper (mg)0.090.3030
Selenium (µg)5.0816.530
Manganese (mg)0.180.6030
Sodium (mg)60.0195--
Minerals---
1 bottle‡ = 1 portion---
Vitamins (†RI = Reference Intake)---

Safety information

If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.

56 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Thick and tasty.

5 stars

These are so handy when out and about as they have a long shelf life and do not need the fridge. I find them filling and great value. I have lost 2 stone since starting slimfast through that and exercise. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

These milkshakes are delicious. they have a lovely creamy chocolate taste and are really filling. these are a perfect meal substitute and i have noticed that i have been less hungry during the day after starting to use these shakes, and i've lost 2lb in a week. i will be using these meal replacements to carry forward with my weight loss journey [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Okay

3 stars

The bottle size i think are small and when you open the bottle you can smell the chocolaty smell. Its smooth and creamy tasting and it has the right amount of chocolaty taste to it. I do not find them filling enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

Great product. Lovely flavour. I like the easyness of the product meaning there is mo mess from powders like others ive tried. I was full till dinner time. The only critism i have is that the packaging could be more exciting like the slimfast vitality range. Im not drawn to the packaging. But over all im impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes just like a proper milksake

5 stars

I needed something to help me diet but I am sweet person and need that taste fix. The slimfast shakes are a great way to achieve just that. They taste just like an ordinary milkshake but dont have the calories and fat that you dont need. They were easy to drink and I wasnt left feeling hungry a while later. Will definately continue to use these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

The product comes in a handy screw top bottle containing 1 serving. It is handy for when you are not at home. The shake is high in protein and low in sugar. It tastes great. I like it better than the powder shake. I have tried several different brands of slimming shake, and this is by far my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks appealing

5 stars

This item tastes absolutely lovely it’s easy to open and smells amazing I am always looking to help me loose weight and if you follow the instructions which is easy to follow the pounds will drop off I would recommend this to anyone struggling to loose weight like me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love

4 stars

Really tasty and I love how convenient it is to just grab the little bottles from the fridge! I’ve always struggled with my weight, always putting on easier then I lose it so I’m always on a diet of some sort. This is by far the easiest to follow as it’s just two shakes a day plus a small dinner. Much easier then weight watchers or slimming world, plus fasting is proven to be better for you. Drink tons of water and you won’t feel hungry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmm tasty

4 stars

Just what I needed to help me get ready for the beech. I drink a lot of protein shakes and these are up there with the tastiest. Good chocolatey taste but not overpowering. You can’t taste that they are a diet drink. Plenty of flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

These shakes not only taste great but they really do keep hunger at bay. I’ve been replacing lunch for a week with them and seen a great difference in my weigh already. Will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

