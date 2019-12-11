Napolina Sieved Passata 4 Pack 390G
Product Description
- Sieved Tomato Passata
- Easy open cartons
- Ideal as a base ingredient for cooking sauces
- Pack size: 1560g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 2 days.Best before end: see top of pack
Produce of
Prepared and packed in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Unsuitable for microwave use.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately eight 195g portions
Name and address
- Prepared and packed for:
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
Return to
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.napolina.com
Net Contents
4 x 390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 carton
|Energy:
|118kJ/28kcal
|231kJ/55kcal
|Fat:
|0.2g
|0.4g
|of which saturates:
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.3g
|8.4g
|of which sugars:
|4.3g
|8.4g
|Fibre:
|1.1g
|2.1g
|Protein:
|1.7g
|3.3g
|Salt:
|0.12g
|0.23g
