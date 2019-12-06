By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Durex Condoms Thin Feel 20'S

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Durex Condoms Thin Feel 20'S
£ 15.00
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • Thin Feel 20 Condoms
  • Discover us online at durex.co.uk
  • Specially developed with you in mind, Durex Easy-On condoms are shaped to be easier to put on and more comfortable to wear.
  • Smells Better
  • The special way we make our condoms means they smell better.
  • World's Nº1 Condom Brand
  • With over 80 years of experience, Durex is trusted by millions of lovers around the world every day.
  • Durex Quality
  • Durex doesn't just meet worldwide condom quality standards, it exceeds them, giving you the confidence to love the sex you have.
  • Nominal width: 56mm
  • Certified to International Standard
  • ISO 4074 : 2002
  • Thin for greater sensitivity
  • Easy-on shaped & teat ended for comfort & fit
  • Transparent & lubricated natural rubber latex condoms
  • Dermatologically tested
  • 100% electronically tested

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read the leaflet inside this pack carefully, especially if you are using condoms for anal or oral sex.
  • Using a Play™ lube from Durex with condoms can enhance sex. All play™ lubes from Durex are condom safe, unlike oil-based lubricants which can damage condoms.
  • Use a condom only once.

Warnings

  • No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • East Yorkshire,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

20 x Condoms

Safety information

No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

GFs Preggers. Fumin!

1 stars

GFs Preggers. Fumin!

