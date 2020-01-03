By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Milk For Adult Cats 200Ml
£ 0.65
£3.25/litre
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 204kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for cats
  • Made with highly digestible lactose reduced cows' milk. Glucosamine & Chondroitin to help support joints and mobility. Low in Fat less than 1.6%. Taurine to help support the nervous system & sight and to help strengthen the heart muscle. Inulin To help support the growth of healthy gut bacteria and to aid digestion. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Composition : Lactose Reduced Cows' Milk, Glucosamine Sulphate (933mg/kg), Chondroitin Sulphate (455mg/kg), Inulin (14.52g/kg).

Additives: Taurine (200mg/kg)

Analytical consituents: Moisture 89%, Protein 3.2%, Fat Content 1.6%, Crude Fibres 0.3%, Crude Ash 0.73%, Calcium 0.11%.

Storage

Serve at room temperature. Shake well before opening. Once opened re-close cap, refrigerate and use within 4 days. Feeding Guide: For cats aged 12 months and over. Feed as a treat as often as required. To avoid over-feeding, be sure to monitor your cat's total food intake on days when it has been given a treat. Make sure fresh water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsper 50ml serving
Energy204kJ / 48kcal102kJ / 24kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Upset that my local stopped stocking it!

5 stars

My cat LOVES this stuff. He's a little picky, like most cats are, but he absolutley adores this stuff. I can only give him a little at a time because he laps it up so quickly. It smells sweet, and it keeps well in the fridge once opened. I'm gutted that my local store stopped stocking it, and so is my Milo! If he could talk, he'd demand this back on the shelves.

My cat is unable to write this herself but she ask

5 stars

My cat is unable to write this herself but she asked me to say that it is delicious.

Tastes Nothing Like Breast Milk

3 stars

Honestly pretty average - not the best cat's milk I've tasted, but nowhere near the worst. Mr Britneyboo agrees, thought it was ok (aborted mission after half an hour). Normally he demolishes it in five to seven minutes, for reference. However, as I said earlier, by no means the worst that has tickled my tastebuds (see the winter of 1975).

Cats love it

5 stars

I have been buying this a long time and my cat loves it. I have tried others but she has every drop of this one

