Tesco Milk For Adult Cats 200Ml

My cat LOVES this stuff. He's a little picky, like most cats are, but he absolutley adores this stuff. I can only give him a little at a time because he laps it up so quickly. It smells sweet, and it keeps well in the fridge once opened. I'm gutted that my local store stopped stocking it, and so is my Milo! If he could talk, he'd demand this back on the shelves.
My cat is unable to write this herself but she asked me to say that it is delicious.
Tastes Nothing Like Breast Milk
Honestly pretty average - not the best cat's milk I've tasted, but nowhere near the worst. Mr Britneyboo agrees, thought it was ok (aborted mission after half an hour). Normally he demolishes it in five to seven minutes, for reference. However, as I said earlier, by no means the worst that has tickled my tastebuds (see the winter of 1975).
Cats love it
I have been buying this a long time and my cat loves it. I have tried others but she has every drop of this one