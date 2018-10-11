By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hoisin Dipping Sauce 290G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Hoisin Dipping Sauce 290G
£ 1.25
£0.43/100g
Per 29g
  • Energy204kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 702kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • A savoury dip with rice vinegar, yellow soya bean and toasted sesame oil.
  • RICH & FRUITY Made with yellow beans and toasted sesame oil for a deep, malty flavour
  • RICH & FRUITY Made with yellow beans and toasted sesame oil for a deep, malty flavour
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar (6%), Yellow Soya Bean (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Toasted Sesame Oil, Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt], Ground Star Anise, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Ground Clove, Ground Cassia.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 29g
Energy702kJ / 166kcal204kJ / 48kcal
Fat1.3g0.4g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate36.4g10.6g
Sugars30.2g8.8g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein1.7g0.5g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Such a good flavour!

5 stars

I buy this regularly, it is great to coat chicken, plus many more uses

good

4 stars

very nice flavour

