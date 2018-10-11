Tesco Hoisin Dipping Sauce 290G

Such a good flavour!
I buy this regularly, it is great to coat chicken, plus many more uses
good
very nice flavour
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 702kJ / 166kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar (6%), Yellow Soya Bean (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Toasted Sesame Oil, Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt], Ground Star Anise, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Ground Clove, Ground Cassia.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.
Produced in the U.K.
10 Servings
Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
290g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 29g
|Energy
|702kJ / 166kcal
|204kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.4g
|10.6g
|Sugars
|30.2g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
