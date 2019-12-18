Tesco Coconut Milk 400Ml

Good value
Used in soups and curries, always tastes pretty good to me. Has a good thick layer of cream at the top of the can.
Beats the Dragon
A much better product than the top brands with a lower percentage of water.
Horrible
I purchased this because my regular brand was not stocked. Big mistake. It is extremely watery with almost no taste of coconut.
Don't waste your money on this!
This is not coconut milk at all! It's watered down so much that it has no substance or thickness whatsoever. Usually, when you open a tin of other brand, it has a thick layer at one end of the tin, which has to be stirred in, but not with Tesco's - it's just water! Don't waste your time and money on this product, it's a disgrace.