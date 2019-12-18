By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut Milk 400Ml

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Coconut Milk 400Ml
£ 0.90
£2.25/litre
Product Description

  • Coconut milk
  • Tesco Coconut Milk MADE IN THAILAND Milled from the flesh of fragrant Thai coconuts
  • MADE IN THAILAND Milled from the flesh of fragrant Thai coconuts
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Coconut Extract (51%), Water, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Product may separate and solidify if stored at low temperatures, this will reverse when heated. Shake well before opening.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy625kJ / 151kcal625kJ / 151kcal
Fat15.0g15.0g
Saturates13.0g13.0g
Carbohydrate3.2g3.2g
Sugars1.9g1.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Good value

5 stars

Used in soups and curries, always tastes pretty good to me. Has a good thick layer of cream at the top of the can.

Beats the Dragon

4 stars

A much better product than the top brands with a lower percentage of water.

Horrible

1 stars

I purchased this because my regular brand was not stocked. Big mistake. It is extremely watery with almost no taste of coconut.

Don't waste your money on this!

1 stars

This is not coconut milk at all! It's watered down so much that it has no substance or thickness whatsoever. Usually, when you open a tin of other brand, it has a thick layer at one end of the tin, which has to be stirred in, but not with Tesco's - it's just water! Don't waste your time and money on this product, it's a disgrace.

