Tesco Light Coconut Milk 400Ml

Don’t buy
As thin as water. Horrible bitter chemical taste, no hint of coconut. Added to soup, without tasting, completely ruined had to through whole batch away.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 250kJ / 61kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Coconut Extract (22%), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Product may separate and solidify if stored at low temperatures, this will reverse when heated. Shake well before opening.
Produced in Thailand
4 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
400ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|250kJ / 61kcal
|250kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|50% less fat than Tesco standard coconut milk.
|Pack contains 4 servings.
