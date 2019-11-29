Tesco Finest Jacket Potatoes 4 Pack

VERY POOR QUALITY
VERY POOR QUALITY
HEALTHY MEAL WITH LOW FAT CHEESE
These potatoes have a lovely soft texture and bake well in the microwave. I just put cheese with them or low fat cheese for a healthier alternative.
Very small
Tiny, more like a roast potato than a jacket potato. Flavour wise it was fine.
Soraya variety are sublime.
The Soraya variety has a moist yellow inside which is sweet and heavenly chipped or baked. Much nicer than the nasty white potatoes. However these finest spuds are not always Soraya. Some of the other finest varieties are good too but they get 4 stars not 5 off me.
Lovely
Tastes lovely and easy to cook
A bit disappointing for premium product.
I have had these several times as they were the best available. Taste is ok, bit too small and variable keeping, some need eating immediately, others ok in the fridge for a week or two. Disappointing for the premium price.
Tasteless bricks!
Best potatoes ever and no replacement nearly as good. Really hope this product will be back again. Bakes beautifully roasts and mash. Generally a good all round tasty potato I am 'making do' with other types but most are like tasteless bricks!!
Too small to be called baking potatoes.
Awful! How can these be called baking potatoes? So small they were a waste of money. Twice this has happened on home delivery. I will never order these again. It happened with loose baking potatoes too.
They were green.
They were green.
Please reintroduce
Please bring them back in stock, by far the best jackets