Tesco Finest Jacket Potatoes 4 Pack

Wash before use.

Oven (for jackets)

200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1hr - 1hr 20 mins.

Preheat oven. Scrub the potato, then dry and pierce with a fork and place on to the oven shelf. Bake for 1 hour - 1 hour 20 minutes until the potato skin is golden. A metal skewer pushed through the potato will reduce cooking time by about 15 minutes.

Microwave (for jackets)

800W/900W 7/6 mins

Scrub the potato, then dry and pierce several times with a fork. If cooking more than one potato at a time increase the cooking time accordingly. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W), turn potato then heat on full power for another 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.