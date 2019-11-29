By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Jacket Potatoes 4 Pack

3(26)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Jacket Potatoes 4 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One typical potato
  • Energy796kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • Sweet, light centred varieties expertly developed for the best taste and texture. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.
  • Sweet, light centred varieties expertly developed for the best taste and texture. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Produce of Cyprus (South)

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Oven (for jackets)

    200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1hr - 1hr 20 mins.

    Preheat oven. Scrub the potato, then dry and pierce with a fork and place on to the oven shelf. Bake for 1 hour - 1 hour 20 minutes until the potato skin is golden. A metal skewer pushed through the potato will reduce cooking time by about 15 minutes.

    Microwave (for jackets)

    800W/900W 7/6 mins

    Scrub the potato, then dry and pierce several times with a fork. If cooking more than one potato at a time increase the cooking time accordingly. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W), turn potato then heat on full power for another 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical potato (175g)
Energy455kJ / 107kcal796kJ / 188kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate22.6g39.6g
Sugars1.4g2.5g
Fibre2.6g4.6g
Protein2.5g4.4g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.2mg (18%NRV)0.4mg (32%NRV)
Folic Acid18.0µg (9%NRV)31.5µg (16%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When baked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

26 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

VERY POOR QUALITY

1 stars

VERY POOR QUALITY

HEALTHY MEAL WITH LOW FAT CHEESE

5 stars

These potatoes have a lovely soft texture and bake well in the microwave. I just put cheese with them or low fat cheese for a healthier alternative.

Very small

3 stars

Tiny, more like a roast potato than a jacket potato. Flavour wise it was fine.

Soraya variety are sublime.

5 stars

The Soraya variety has a moist yellow inside which is sweet and heavenly chipped or baked. Much nicer than the nasty white potatoes. However these finest spuds are not always Soraya. Some of the other finest varieties are good too but they get 4 stars not 5 off me.

Lovely

4 stars

Tastes lovely and easy to cook

A bit disappointing for premium product.

3 stars

I have had these several times as they were the best available. Taste is ok, bit too small and variable keeping, some need eating immediately, others ok in the fridge for a week or two. Disappointing for the premium price.

Tasteless bricks!

5 stars

Best potatoes ever and no replacement nearly as good. Really hope this product will be back again. Bakes beautifully roasts and mash. Generally a good all round tasty potato I am 'making do' with other types but most are like tasteless bricks!!

Too small to be called baking potatoes.

1 stars

Awful! How can these be called baking potatoes? So small they were a waste of money. Twice this has happened on home delivery. I will never order these again. It happened with loose baking potatoes too.

They were green.

1 stars

They were green.

Please reintroduce

5 stars

Please bring them back in stock, by far the best jackets

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

