Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G

Not how I remember a chestnut to taste like.
Yuck. Wet and mushy, horrible taste and nothing like a chestnut. If I was doing a blind tasting I would not have guessed that these were chestnuts. Tasted very fake and chemical like. Disappointed.
Based on the good reviews I bought these, but wish
Based on the good reviews I bought these, but wish I hadn't! None of the chestnuts were 'whole' they were in flat halves and are tiny, and they were coated in slime.I can't liken them to chestnuts at all, they are vile and went straight in the bin upon opening them. If you want chestnuts buy some fresh ones and roast them because what was in this bag did not resemble chestnuts at all.
Mixed with veg or just eat as they are, lovely!
Mixed with veg or just eat as they are, lovely!
Great taste!
Since I became a vegetarian this is one of my favourite things to eat for dinner.
Tasty cookers
Tasty chestnuts, not dry, could eat these all year. None of the chestnuts have so far been mouldy tasting like the ones in the shells can sometimes be, and we’ve been through a good few bags now. They don’t have the crispy inner skin that ones you roast yourself do (no loss for me). Fine for cooking with. I’ve not tried reheating them to butter as if I’d roasted them myself, so not sure if they’d be suitable for that.
Yuk
Like eating soggy blotting paper. Yuk!!!! Threw the remainder away.