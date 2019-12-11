By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G

3(6)Write a review
Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G
£ 1.20
£6.67/kg

Offer

Each 60g serving provides:
  • Energy445 kJ 106 kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)

Product Description

  • Cooked Whole Chestnuts
  • Say hello!
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • For more recipe inspiration visit: merchant-gourmet.com
  • Our Whole Chestnuts have been cooked, peeled and sealed in this pouch to capture their naturally sweet, nutty flavour. They're wonderfully easy to use - mix them straight into stuffings and stews, whizz them into soups, or stir them into cake mixes to add some extra texture.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Simply roasted
  • Low saturated fat and fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Low saturated fat
  • Low fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Chestnuts (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and eat within 7 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to prepare
  • These Whole Chestnuts are ready to use.
  • Get creative
  • For a festive treat: roughly chop the chestnuts and fry with some smoky pancetta pieces and Brussels sprouts. Toss with a little butter and serve.
  • These chestnuts also work wonderfully in spicy stir-fries, stuffing mixes and stews. You can even chop them up as a tasty base for cake and muffin mixes - they're pretty versatile!

Number of uses

Serves 3 (60g per serving)

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Return to

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy kJ/kcal742/176
Fat 1.6g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates33.3g
of which sugars 9.1g
Fibre 5.9g
Protein 4.1g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not how I remember a chestnut to taste like.

1 stars

Yuck. Wet and mushy, horrible taste and nothing like a chestnut. If I was doing a blind tasting I would not have guessed that these were chestnuts. Tasted very fake and chemical like. Disappointed.

Based on the good reviews I bought these, but wish

1 stars

Based on the good reviews I bought these, but wish I hadn't! None of the chestnuts were 'whole' they were in flat halves and are tiny, and they were coated in slime.I can't liken them to chestnuts at all, they are vile and went straight in the bin upon opening them. If you want chestnuts buy some fresh ones and roast them because what was in this bag did not resemble chestnuts at all.

Mixed with veg or just eat as they are, lovely!

5 stars

Mixed with veg or just eat as they are, lovely!

Great taste!

5 stars

Since I became a vegetarian this is one of my favourite things to eat for dinner.

Tasty cookers

5 stars

Tasty chestnuts, not dry, could eat these all year. None of the chestnuts have so far been mouldy tasting like the ones in the shells can sometimes be, and we’ve been through a good few bags now. They don’t have the crispy inner skin that ones you roast yourself do (no loss for me). Fine for cooking with. I’ve not tried reheating them to butter as if I’d roasted them myself, so not sure if they’d be suitable for that.

Yuk

1 stars

Like eating soggy blotting paper. Yuk!!!! Threw the remainder away.

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Bacon Lardons 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£ 0.70
£0.41/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Cranberry Sauce 220G

£ 1.50
£0.68/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here