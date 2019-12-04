Durex Condoms Extra Safe 20'S

Product Description
- Extra Safe 20 Condoms
- - Durex Extra Safe condoms are extra lubricated and slightly thicker for greater comfort and peace of mind
- - Durex Easy-on condoms are shaped to be easier to put on and more comfortable to wear
- - Transparent and lubricated natural rubber latex condoms
- - 56mm nominal width
- - 100% electronically tested
- Durex Extra Safe are transparent, slightly thicker and extra lubricated to give you reassurance and optimum comfort, so you can feel free to relax and enjoy great sex with the peace of mind that you're protected.
- The special way we make Durex condoms means they smell better so there are no unpleasant distractions, you can just relax and enjoy.
- No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections. Please read the instructions, especially when using condoms for anal or oral sex.
- Nominal width: 56mm
- Certified International Standard
- ISO 4074 : 2002
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the leaflet inside this pack carefully, especially if you are using condoms for anal or oral sex.
- Using a Play™ lube from Durex with condoms can enhance sex. All Play™ lubes from Durex are condom safe, unlike oil-based lubricants which can damage condoms.
- Use a condom only once.
Warnings
- No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- East Yorkshire,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
20 x Condoms
Safety information
