Durex Real Feel Condoms Latex Free Regular Fit 12 Pack

Durex Real Feel Condoms Latex Free Regular Fit 12 PackTo find out more visit www.durex.comFind Your Best Fit www.durex.comGet to know more about your condom choice. Heat to durex.com
The Naked TruthAllergiesDurex Real Feel condoms are made from a non-latex material so they are suitable for people who have an allergy to natural rubber latex proteins.Find Your Best FitEveryone is different, but the right fit should always be comfortable and secure.Easy-On. Teat ended smooth shape..Girth - Regular Fit (Nominal width 56mm)Lube - Extra Silicone LubeThickness - RegularLatex Free - Transparent natural rubber latex condoms.Smells Better - The way we make Durex condoms makes them smell betterA Note About Real Feel and Latex Allergies:Durex Real Feel condoms are made with polyisoprene for a natural skin feeling. This is a non-latex material so they are suitable for people who have an allergy to natural rubber latex proteins. We've done tests that show Durex real feel condoms have minimal potential for induced delayed hypersensitivity (also called "Type IV allergy" and "Allergic contact dermatitis").
Durex Quality100% of condoms are electronically tested. five more quality tests are carried out on every batch. On top of that, this condom has been dermatologically tested too.
Certified under 93/42/EEC by SGS Belgium NV. CE 1639 to be used for contraception or the prevention of the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Non-medical uses have not been evaluatedDurex and the Durex Logo are Trade Marks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group of Companies.
Durex Quality AssuredSkin-On-Skin-FeelingLatex Free
Net Contents
12 x Condoms
Preparation and Usage
Before You Get StartedOnly use lubricants recommended for use with condoms. For anal sex use additional lubrication (do not use durex Tingling or Embrace.) on the outside of the condom.To help you get it on right first time, the Durex logo on the foil shows you the bottom of the condom.Before You Get GoingBefore you use this condom, check the expiry date on the condom wrapper. If the individual container is obviously damaged, throw that one away and use a new one from an undamaged package. Put a condom on before the penis touches the other person. This helps to prevent pregnancy and the possibility of catching sexually transmitted infections.How to Use Your Condom1. Tear the wrapper open from the serrated edge. Be careful with the condom, it could get damaged by fingernails or sharp objects.2. With the roll outside, squeeze the teat and place the condom on the tip of the erect penis.3. Roll down to the base.Stop and check if you feel the condom slipping off or too tight on the penis because this might lead to breakage. You should take the condom off soon after ejaculation.Hold the condom firmly at the base of the penis before pulling out.4. Throw the foil and used condom into a bin. Don't flush down the toilet.