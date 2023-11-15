Durex Real Feel Condoms Latex Free Regular Fit 12 Pack To find out more visit www.durex.com Find Your Best Fit www.durex.com Get to know more about your condom choice. Heat to durex.com

The Naked Truth Allergies Durex Real Feel condoms are made from a non-latex material so they are suitable for people who have an allergy to natural rubber latex proteins. Find Your Best Fit Everyone is different, but the right fit should always be comfortable and secure. Easy-On. Teat ended smooth shape.. Girth - Regular Fit (Nominal width 56mm) Lube - Extra Silicone Lube Thickness - Regular Latex Free - Transparent natural rubber latex condoms. Smells Better - The way we make Durex condoms makes them smell better A Note About Real Feel and Latex Allergies: Durex Real Feel condoms are made with polyisoprene for a natural skin feeling. This is a non-latex material so they are suitable for people who have an allergy to natural rubber latex proteins. We've done tests that show Durex real feel condoms have minimal potential for induced delayed hypersensitivity (also called "Type IV allergy" and "Allergic contact dermatitis").

Durex Quality 100% of condoms are electronically tested. five more quality tests are carried out on every batch. On top of that, this condom has been dermatologically tested too.

Certified under 93/42/EEC by SGS Belgium NV. CE 1639 to be used for contraception or the prevention of the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Non-medical uses have not been evaluated Durex and the Durex Logo are Trade Marks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group of Companies.

