Durex Condoms Mutual Climax 12 Condoms

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Durex Condoms Mutual Climax 12 Condoms
£ 15.00
£1.25/each

Product Description

  • Mutual Climax 12 Condoms
  • Discover us online at durex.co.uk
  • - Durex Mutual Climax condoms are designed to help him last longer and intensify her Big-O
  • - Contains special Performa™ Lubricant (5% benzocaine)
  • - Ribbed & dotted to heighten her pleasure
  • - Transparent and lubricated natural rubber latex condoms
  • - 100% electronically tested
  • Durex Mutual Climax condoms are designed to help couples climax together. It contains special Performa™ Lubricant (5% benzocaine) on the inside to help him last longer, and ribs & dots to help heighten her pleasure.
  • The special way we make Durex condoms means they smell better, so there are no unpleasant distractions and you can just relax and enjoy. These Durex condoms are made from natural rubber latex for a high level of protection.
  • No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections. Please read the instructions, especially when using condoms for anal or oral sex.
  • UK/DUX/0218/0005p
  • Nominal width: 56mm
  • Certified to International Standard
  • ISO 4074 : 2002

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Using a Play™ lube from Durex with condoms can enhance sex. All Play™ lubes from Durex are condom safe, unlike oil-based lubricants which can damage condoms.
  • Use a condom only once.

Warnings

  • The lubricant on Durex Mutual Climax condoms can cause a rash, irritation, burning or itching. Don't get it in your eyes, and wash it off after use. If you experience irritation, stop using Durex Mutual Climax. If there's no improvement, see your doctor.
  • Do not use these condoms if you or your partner has inflamed or broken skin. If you or your partner experiences breathing difficulties, or get blue lips when using these condoms, stop using them immediately and call a doctor.
  • Premature ejaculation is a common problem, which can have many causes and may require medical consultation/supervision. If these condoms don't help, it's worth checking with your doctor. Please read the leaflet inside this pack carefully, especially if you are using condoms for anal or oral sex.
  • No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • East Yorkshire,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

12 x Condoms

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

No babies yet

5 stars

Feels good on my peen

