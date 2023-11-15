Durex Thin Feel Condoms Extra Silicone Lube Regular Fit 12 Pack The Naked Truth Sourcing We're Big on Protection for you and the planet. We try to do the right thing by sourcing latex in a responsible way that benefits local communities. Find Your Best Fit www.durex.com See durex.co.uk Get to know more about your condom choice. Head to durex.com

Durex Quality 100% of condoms are electronically tested. Five more quality tests are carried out on every batch. On top of that, this condom has been dermatologically tested too. Before You Get Started Only use lubricants recommended for use with condoms. For anal sex use additional lubrication (do not use Durex Tingling) on the outside of the condom. Find Your Best Fit Everyone is different, but the right fit should always be comfortable and secure. Easy-On, teat ended, smooth shape 12 Condoms Girth - Regular fit (Nominal width 56mm) Lube - Extra silicon lube Thickness - Thin Latex - Transparent natural rubber latex condoms. Smells Better - The way we make Durex condoms makes them smell better.

Over 90 Years of Real Sex It's been a long-term thing. We stand for real, feel-good, satisfying sex. And that's why for over 90 years we've been trusted by millions of people everywhere, every day (and night). They've made us the world's number one condom brand. So, however you want your sex today - be ready with the right protection. World's no.1 condom brand* *Sales based.

Certified under 93/42/EEC by SGS Belgium NV, CE 1639 to be used for contraception or the prevention of the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Non-medical uses have not been evaluated. To help you get it on right first time, the Durex logo on the foil shows you the bottom of the condom. Durex and the Durex logo are trademarks of the Reckitt group.

Regular Fit Thin For More Sensitivity

12 x Condoms

