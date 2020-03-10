Durex Pleasure Me 12'S

Product Description
- Pleasure Me 12 Condoms
- - Durex Pleasure Me Condoms are ribbed and dotted for extra stimulation
- - Easy-on shaped and teat ended for comfort and fit
- - Transparent and lubricated natural rubber latex condoms
- - Nominal width: 56mm
- - 100% electronically tested
- Durex Pleasure Me Condoms have a distinct texture combination, giving you that extra something for enhanced sensuality. These transparent condoms have stimulating dots and ribs for extra simulation. These ribs are placed at the bottom of the condom to create stimulation on her intimate areas.
- The special way we make Durex condoms means they smell better so there are no unpleasant distractions, you can just relax and enjoy.
- No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections. Please read the instructions, especially when using condoms for anal or oral sex.
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the instructions printed on the inside of this pack carefully, especially if you are using condoms for anal or oral sex.
- Use a condom only once.
- Using Durex Play™ Gels & Massage Gels can enhance sex. Please refer to the individual lubricant instructions for details or suitability with condoms.
Warnings
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
12 x Condoms
Safety information
No method of contraception can give you 100 % protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.
