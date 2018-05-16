Optrex Intensive Eyedrops 10Ml

Product Description
- Intensive Eye Drops
- Dry eye syndrome can be caused by many aspects of modern living, from computer use to air conditioning.
- Optrex Intensive Eye Drops:
- Offer intensive dry eye symptom relief that lasts
- Instantly hydrate, lubricate and soothe dry eyes
- Effective and longer lasting relief than with common Hypromellose eye drops*
- Suitable for use with contact lenses
- *Sodium hyaluronate (HAO.15 or 0.18%) showed a longer residence time on the ocular surface when compared to 0.3% hypromellose (HPMC)
- Optrex - Experts in Eye Care
- Sterile A
- For dry eyes
- Longer lasting relief
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Chloride, PEG 8000, Boric Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chlorite, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Hydrogen Peroxide
Storage
Store below 25ºC.Do not freeze. Discard 28 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- Adults and children (12+)
- 1. Wash hands thoroughly before use.
- 2. Tilt your head backwards and gently squeeze 1-2 drops into each eye, when required, or use as directed by your doctor or eye practitioner.
- 3. Blink a few times to ensure the whole eye is covered.
- 4. Replace the bottle top tightly after use.
- Children must be supervised by an adult.
- Only for use in the eyes
Warnings
- Important
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Do not use with another eye drop unless directed by your doctor or eye practitioner.
- If you experience irritation or any other adverse effects, remove lenses and consult your eye care specialist.
- Do not use during pregnancy or breast-feeding.
- Do not swallow the solution.
- Avoid placing the top of the dropper in contact with the eyelid, eye or any other surface.
- If symptoms persist, see medical advice.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Protect from sunlight.
- Do not use after expiry date.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (RBH),
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
