Dole Fruit Salad With Cherry 4X113g

4(1)Write a review
Dole Fruit Salad With Cherry 4X113g
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Mixed fruit with cherries in juice
  • Our Dole pineapple is harvested at the top of its maturity, and immediately packed to keep all of its flavor.
  • Share the Sunshine™
  • 1 fruit pot from this Dole pack will provide you with 1 of your recommended 5 a day portions of fruit & vegetables.
  • With cherries inside!
  • 1 cup counts as 1 of your 5 a day
  • Pack size: 452g

Information

Ingredients

Fruits in variable proportions 57% (Peach, Pear, Pineapple, Cherry [with Colouring E127]), White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Best before: see back panel.

Produce of

Manufactured in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments

Name and address

  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 rue de Châteaudun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.dole.com

Drained weight

4 x 65g

Net Contents

4 x 113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 228 kJ / 54 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates12.2 g
of which sugars 10.4 g
Fibre 1.7 g
Protein 0.4 g
Salt <0.01 g
Vitamin C 35 mg (44%*)
*Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant, but...

4 stars

The product is great, but the packaging is the worst. Impossible to open without spilling.

