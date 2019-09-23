By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gammon Steak With Cheese & Pineapple 345G

£ 3.75
£10.87/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1011kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 586kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Gammon steaks with added water, with pineapple, cheese and parsley leaf.
  • Topside of gammon topped with fruity pineapple and mature Cheddar
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gammon Steaks (75%)(Pork, Water, Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Pineapple (14%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Parsley, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20-25 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • TIP: Serve with chunky chips.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

345g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy586kJ / 139kcal1011kJ / 240kcal
Fat3.7g6.4g
Saturates2.0g3.5g
Carbohydrate4.0g6.9g
Sugars3.7g6.4g
Fibre0.6g1.1g
Protein22.2g38.3g
Salt1.6g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Very disappointing product which I shall not be bu

1 stars

Very disappointing product which I shall not be buying again. ,The illustration on the wrapper looked very appetizing but the product was awful. I expected a gammon steak to be of equal thickness throughout and not a thick piece of meat similar in shape and size to a whole chicken breast. The recommended cooking instructions were carried out to the letter and the result was a steak, so tough that it was impossible to eat. My wife and I each had one of the steaks which neither of us was able to chew or swallow. The pineapple was satisfactory but did not make up for a loss of meal. This is my first complaint about any of your products,which we have always found to be of good quality.

Please make sure have a long shelf date

5 stars

Please make sure this delivery on gammon steaks has longer sell by date than my last order

Gourmet meal at Budget pricew

5 stars

I’ve been the House Cook for 15 years now, since I retired. I’ve cooked in every style, still use Sous Vide to turn a Rump Steak into a fillet! Always sous vide Pork, always fabulous! I have to say this meal has the best Gammon I have ever tasted, better than my sous vide.Tender and juicy, and the pineapple and cheese just make it even more perfect. Tried most of this range, Tesco should give it a specific name, I think that Tesco Gourmet would be perfect.

I expected it to be slices of gammon not chunky st

2 stars

I expected it to be slices of gammon not chunky steaks The steaks were not very tender Would not buy again

The cheese tasted of sick

1 stars

The cheese tasted of sick

