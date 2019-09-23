Tesco Gammon Steak With Cheese & Pineapple 345G

Very disappointing product which I shall not be bu
Very disappointing product which I shall not be buying again. ,The illustration on the wrapper looked very appetizing but the product was awful. I expected a gammon steak to be of equal thickness throughout and not a thick piece of meat similar in shape and size to a whole chicken breast. The recommended cooking instructions were carried out to the letter and the result was a steak, so tough that it was impossible to eat. My wife and I each had one of the steaks which neither of us was able to chew or swallow. The pineapple was satisfactory but did not make up for a loss of meal. This is my first complaint about any of your products,which we have always found to be of good quality.
Please make sure have a long shelf date
Please make sure this delivery on gammon steaks has longer sell by date than my last order
Gourmet meal at Budget pricew
I’ve been the House Cook for 15 years now, since I retired. I’ve cooked in every style, still use Sous Vide to turn a Rump Steak into a fillet! Always sous vide Pork, always fabulous! I have to say this meal has the best Gammon I have ever tasted, better than my sous vide.Tender and juicy, and the pineapple and cheese just make it even more perfect. Tried most of this range, Tesco should give it a specific name, I think that Tesco Gourmet would be perfect.
I expected it to be slices of gammon not chunky st
I expected it to be slices of gammon not chunky steaks The steaks were not very tender Would not buy again
The cheese tasted of sick
The cheese tasted of sick