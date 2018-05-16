Canestest Thrush & Bv Self Test

Product Description
- Self-Test for Vaginal Infections
- Test before you treat
- Canestest® is an easy-to-use self-test which helps to diagnose common vaginal infections and to select the right treatment. Canestest® is clinically proven to work within seconds by a change of colour and with more than 90% accuracy.
- Unusual vaginal discharge can result from bacteria, yeast or parasites or a combination of these microorganisms.
- An evaluation of the kind of infection is highly important to choose appropriate treatment.
- Helps to diagnose common vaginal infections and to select the right treatment
- Easy to use
- Clinically tested with more than 90% accuracy
- Results in seconds
- Easy to read
Information
Storage
Store in dry place at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- Self-test can be used by pregnant women under specific precautions, please see leaflet.
- Please read leaflet before use.
Warnings
- Keep away from children.
Name and address
- Bayer Public Limited Company,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- Great Britain.
Net Contents
1 x Self Diagnostic Swab
Safety information
