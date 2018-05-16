Tesco Sprinkles Multi Coloured Stars 50G

- Energy90kJ 21kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1798kJ / 425kcal
Product Description
- Multi-coloured star shaped sugar cake decorations.
- CRUNCHY & BRIGHT
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Thickener (Tragacanth), Fruit, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple Concentrate, Cherry Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Concentrated Beetroot Juice), Colour (Mixed Carotenes).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
50g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (5g)
|Energy
|1798kJ / 425kcal
|90kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|92.9g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|90.3g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
