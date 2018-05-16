By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sprinkles Multi Coloured Stars 50G

Tesco Sprinkles Multi Coloured Stars 50G
£ 1.00
£2.00/100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1798kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  • Multi-coloured star shaped sugar cake decorations.
  • CRUNCHY & BRIGHT
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Thickener (Tragacanth), Fruit, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple Concentrate, Cherry Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Concentrated Beetroot Juice), Colour (Mixed Carotenes).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (5g)
Energy1798kJ / 425kcal90kJ / 21kcal
Fat5.5g0.3g
Saturates2.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate92.9g4.6g
Sugars90.3g4.5g
Fibre0.7g<0.1g
Protein0.6g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

