Tesco Sprinkles Mini Jazzies 60G

Nice tasting and makes a pretty decoration if used with wafer flowers on ice cream
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1920kJ / 456kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk Chocolate (55%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Fruit, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).
Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 30% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.
10 Servings
Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
60g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (6g)
|Energy
|1920kJ / 456kcal
|115kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|76.8g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|60.6g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
