Tesco Sprinkles Mini Jazzies 60G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Sprinkles Mini Jazzies 60G
£ 1.00
£1.67/100g
1/10 of a pack
  • Energy115kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1920kJ / 456kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with multi-coloured sugar sprinkles.
  • Bright & Sweet
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk Chocolate (55%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Fruit, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 30% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (6g)
Energy1920kJ / 456kcal115kJ / 27kcal
Fat14.4g0.9g
Saturates8.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate76.8g4.6g
Sugars60.6g3.6g
Fibre2.1g0.1g
Protein3.8g0.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice tasting and makes a pretty decoration if used

5 stars

Nice tasting and makes a pretty decoration if used with wafer flowers on ice cream

