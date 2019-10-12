Tesco Very Strong Canadian Bread Flour 1Kg

Kills yeast & Sourdough Starter
Avoid if you want to make a decent loaf. I normally use organic flour but thought I would give this a go. I have baked bread for 15 years and this is by far the worst strong bread flour for making large loaves or rolls. Works fine for pizza bases but if you are looking for serious bread flour then this in not for you.
Real Artisan Bread From Your Bread Machine
This is, without doubt, the best bread flour available in the UK for domestic use. Lovely, tasty, well-risen loaves. Tip: replace a tbsp of this flour, with some granary or wholemeal flour in your favourite recipe, to make some great artisan breads.
tesco canadian bread flour best flour for bread te
tesco canadian bread flour best flour for bread teacakes brilliant best flour i have ever used i am an ex baker retired keep it on the shelfs
Such silky flour!
Bought this to makes some Cornish splits- the little rolls for a proper clotted cream tea! (Never made with scones) It was definitely worth the bit extra for a wonderful dough that was so easy to work. I did it all by hand!
for me the best for made pizza!
for me the best for made pizza!
No brainer!
This is my absolute go to for my bread maker, Reliable, consistent, excellent results. Tastes good too!
Good flour for the price
I use this flour to make my sourdough and it seems to work well, without buying expensive flour.
This flour gives a tasty bread
We have. Used this. Flour in our bread-maker for the last four years and thoroughly recommend it.
Consistent
The bread I'm making with this flour is the best I've ever made. It's useful to put a tbs of olive oil into the mix!
made lovely bread
tried for first time, have bought more