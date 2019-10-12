By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Very Strong Canadian Bread Flour 1Kg
£ 1.25
£1.25/kg
Product Description

  • Very strong white flour.
  • FOR BREAD & BRIOCHE Milled for a stretchy dough, with 100% Canadian wheat
  • We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of Canada, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy1460kJ / 344kcal1460kJ / 344kcal
Fat1.3g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate68.1g68.1g
Sugars2.5g2.5g
Fibre2.9g2.9g
Protein13.6g13.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Kills yeast & Sourdough Starter

1 stars

Avoid if you want to make a decent loaf. I normally use organic flour but thought I would give this a go. I have baked bread for 15 years and this is by far the worst strong bread flour for making large loaves or rolls. Works fine for pizza bases but if you are looking for serious bread flour then this in not for you.

Real Artisan Bread From Your Bread Machine

5 stars

This is, without doubt, the best bread flour available in the UK for domestic use. Lovely, tasty, well-risen loaves. Tip: replace a tbsp of this flour, with some granary or wholemeal flour in your favourite recipe, to make some great artisan breads.

tesco canadian bread flour best flour for bread te

5 stars

tesco canadian bread flour best flour for bread teacakes brilliant best flour i have ever used i am an ex baker retired keep it on the shelfs

Such silky flour!

5 stars

Bought this to makes some Cornish splits- the little rolls for a proper clotted cream tea! (Never made with scones) It was definitely worth the bit extra for a wonderful dough that was so easy to work. I did it all by hand!

for me the best for made pizza!

5 stars

for me the best for made pizza!

No brainer!

5 stars

This is my absolute go to for my bread maker, Reliable, consistent, excellent results. Tastes good too!

Good flour for the price

4 stars

I use this flour to make my sourdough and it seems to work well, without buying expensive flour.

This flour gives a tasty bread

4 stars

We have. Used this. Flour in our bread-maker for the last four years and thoroughly recommend it.

Consistent

5 stars

The bread I'm making with this flour is the best I've ever made. It's useful to put a tbs of olive oil into the mix!

made lovely bread

5 stars

tried for first time, have bought more

