Betty Crocker Lemon Icing 400G

Product Description
- Lemon flavour icing.
- More Betty hints & tips
- For further recipe and advice visit bettcrocker.co.uk
- Betty Crocker icings are ready to spread.
- Vanilla, chocolate or even buttercream icing: the perfect finishing touch for your cakes and all your baking.
- Betty Crocker icings are also gluten free.
- The red spoon promise:
- With Betty you get perfect icing every time.
- Love Betty
- Try it with Betty Crocker
- Velvety Vanilla Cake Mix - delicious!
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Invert Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E435, E481), Salt, Flavouring, Preservative (E202), Stabiliser (E450), Acidity Regulators (E524, E330), Colour (E160a)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place before opening. Once opened seal and refrigerate any remaining icing for up to 30 days for future creations!Best before: see base of tub.
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Betty's icing tips
- For a better result, always stir your ready to spread icing (at room temperature) with a rounded knife before using it.
- To ice, spread or pipe onto your cooled Betty Crocker™ cake or cupcakes for an instant beautiful effect.
- To glaze a cake:
- 1 Spread 1/3 of the tub onto the top of your cooled cake.
- 2 Remove the foil seal completely before placing the tub in your microwave oven. Microwave the icing uncovered at 800 W for 20 seconds***.
- 3 Stir thoroughly until smooth. If the icing is too thick to pour, microwave 5 to 10 seconds longer.
- 4 Pour the icing over your cake so that it drips down on the sides. Delicious!
- *** Do not overheat - icing may become hot. Handle with care. Ready to spread.
- Each tub contains enough icing to cover and fill an 8" cake (serves 12) or cover up to 27 cupcakes.
Number of uses
Contains 12 portions
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 (33g)** of tub
|%* (33g)
|Energy
|1795kJ/427kcal
|592kJ/141kcal
|7%
|Fat
|15.5g
|5.1g
|7%
|of which saturates
|8.5g
|2.8g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|71.9g
|23.7g
|9%
|of which sugars
|69.9g
|23.1g
|26%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.20g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**enough to cover and fill a 1/12 of a sandwich cake
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 12 portions
|-
|-
|-
