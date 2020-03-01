By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Betty Crocker Chocolate Swirl Cake Mix 425G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Betty Crocker Chocolate Swirl Cake Mix 425G
£ 2.50
£0.59/100g
1/12th of cake (72g) without icing as prepared contains:
  • Energy932kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates2.1g
    10%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.51g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1666kJ

Product Description

  • Cake Mix with Chocolate Swirl Mix
  • More Betty hints & tips
  • For further recipe ideas and advice visit www.bettycrocker.co.uk
  • There is only 3 simple steps to bake one of Betty Crocker's cake mixes.
  • With Betty Crocker cake mixes, you can bake perfect cakes, brownies and cookies everytime.
  • Chocolate, vanilla, carrot cake, brownies: they just taste like heaven!
  • The red spoon promise:
  • With Betty you can bake perfect cakes every time.
  • Love Betty
  • Simply add eggs, oil, water & icing
  • Only naturally sourced colours and no preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

Cake Mix (390g): Sugar, Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Palm Fat, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers: Propone-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate; Corn Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Colours: Curcumin, B-Carotene; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Chocolate Swirl Mix (35g): Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (50%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Soy ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Treat those you love to the never-ending spirals of this fabulous Chocolate Swirl Cake... it's a delicious twist on a traditional sponge cake. Grab your apron and mixing bowl and fire up your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4 - let's create a swirl!
  • Preparation 10 mins
  • Baking time 37-43 mins
  • Serves 12
  • All you need is:
  • 105ml vegetable oil (7 tbsp)
  • 200ml water
  • 3 medium free range eggs
  • 1 tub of Betty Crocker™ Tempting Chocolate Icing
  • A well greased 9" deep round cake tin
  • Only 3 steps to cake heaven...
  • 1 Mix the eggs, oil, water and cake mix gently together and whisk (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy. Remove 8 tablespoons and place in a smaller bowl and set aside.
  • 2 Pour the cake mixture evenly into your greased cake tin. Empty the chocolate sachet into the mixture you set aside and stir well. Then spoon this into the mixture in the tin and using a rounded knife, gently swirl through.
  • 3 Bake in the centre of the oven for 37-43 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean, then cool on a wire rack. Cover with a layer of Betty Crocker™ Tempting Chocolate Icing, then enjoy a delicious slice of your very own Chocolate Swirl Cake... fabulous!
  • Bake it yours
  • Add grated orange zest to mix to create a tasty chocolate orange cake.

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • UK Betty Crocker,

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • UK Betty Crocker,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • Tel. 0800 783 5907
  • ROI Tel. 1800 535 115

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesCake Mix As Sold per 100gUnbaked Cake Mix As Prepared 1/12th of cake (72g) without icing contains:%* (72g)
Energy 1666kJ932kJ
-394kcal222kcal11%
Fat 4.9g10.2g15%
of which saturates 2.5g2.1g10%
Carbohydrates 81.5g29.0g11%
of which sugars 47.8g17.0g19%
Fibre 1.4g0.5g-
Protein 5.2g3.5g7%
Salt 1.31g0.51g9%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 12 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

All the family's favourite for a lovely treat. xx

5 stars

All the family's favourite for a lovely treat. xx

Helpful little swaps

Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewell Sponge Cake Mix 350G

£ 2.50
£7.15/kg

Offer

Cadbury Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Mr Kipling Apple Pie Sponge Cake Mix 350G

£ 2.50
£7.15/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here