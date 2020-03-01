Betty Crocker Chocolate Swirl Cake Mix 425G

All the family's favourite for a lovely treat. xx
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1666kJ
Cake Mix (390g): Sugar, Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Palm Fat, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers: Propone-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate; Corn Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Colours: Curcumin, B-Carotene; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Chocolate Swirl Mix (35g): Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (50%)
Store in a cool dry place
Made in EU
Contains 12 portions
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
425g ℮
|Typical Values
|Cake Mix As Sold per 100g
|Unbaked Cake Mix As Prepared 1/12th of cake (72g) without icing contains:
|%* (72g)
|Energy
|1666kJ
|932kJ
|-
|394kcal
|222kcal
|11%
|Fat
|4.9g
|10.2g
|15%
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|2.1g
|10%
|Carbohydrates
|81.5g
|29.0g
|11%
|of which sugars
|47.8g
|17.0g
|19%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.5g
|7%
|Salt
|1.31g
|0.51g
|9%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
