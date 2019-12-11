Betty Crocker Red Velvet Cake Mix 425G

Much better then expected! Would re-purchase!
I was pretty skeptical about using this I don't particularly enjoy the chocolate cake ones and think home made is better but I have to say I was impressed! It was moist and red velvety! 😂 I advise not to buy the cream cheese style icing they recommend it was awful I've left a review on this, either make your own or perhaps the buttercream would be nicer. The cream cheese "style" has ruined the taste of my cake.
DELICIOUS BUT NOT VERY RED!
Beautifully moist and tasty, really delicious. Only thing that let's it down is that it's not very red!!
Unhappy And Disappointed
I have just used this cake mix and I recommend after you grease the cake tin line it with greaseproof paper as I took mine out of the tin and it sticks to the bottom of your cake tin and falls to bits i'm really disappointed as I was going to ice it and have it as an xmas cake as we can't eat the proper xmas cakes