Betty Crocker Red Velvet Cake Mix 425G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.59/100g

Offer

1/12th of cake (72g) without icing as prepared contains:
  • Energy927kJ 221kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars17.3g
    19%
  • Salt0.51g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1653kJ

Product Description

  • Red Colour Chocolate Cake Mix
  • More Betty hints & tips
  • For further recipe ideas and advice visit www.bettycrocker.co.uk
  • There is only 3 simple steps to bake one of Betty Crocker's cake mixes.
  • With Betty Crocker cake mixes, you can bake perfect cakes, brownies and cookies everytime.
  • Chocolate, vanilla, carrot cake, brownies: they just taste like heaven!
  • The red spoon promise:
  • With Betty you can bake perfect cakes every time.
  • Love Betty
  • Simply add eggs, oil, water & icing
  • Only naturally sourced colours and no preservatives
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Dextrose, Palm Fat, Raising Agents: Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Emulsifiers: Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Colour: Paprika Extract, Carmine

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Soy ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • This Red Velvet Cake oozes sophistication with its deep, red luscious sponge and a subtle chocolate taste, simply divine with cream cheese icing. Grab your apron and mixing bowl and fire up your oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4. For cupcakes bake in a fan assisted oven at 160ºC. It's baking time!
  • Preparation 10 Mins
  • Baking time 23-28 Mins
  • Serves 12
  • All you need is:
  • 105ml vegetable oil (7 tbsp)
  • 200ml water
  • 3 medium free range eggs
  • 1 tub of Betty Crocker™ Rich Cream Cheese Style or Vanilla Icing
  • 2 x 8" well-greased cake tins (or 2 x regular size muffin trays & cupcake cases)
  • Only 3 steps to cake heaven...
  • 1 Mix the eggs, oil, water and cake mix gently together and whisk (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy.
  • 2 Pour the cake mixture evenly into your two greased cake tins. For cupcakes pour mix evenly into the cupcake cases**.
  • 3 Bake in the centre of the oven for 23-28 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted into centre of the cake comes out clean.
  • For cupcakes bake both trays together for 18-22 minutes**. Then cool on a wire rack. Sandwich your cakes together and cover with lashings of Betty Crocker™ Rich Cream Cheese Style Icing or Vanilla Icing. Then having admired your beautiful creation, enjoy a slice...mmmm gorgeous!
  • **For full cupcake recipe suggestion please see www.bettycrocker.co.uk
  • Bake it yours
  • Try blending some freeze dried raspberries to dust around the edge of your creation for a fabulous finishing touch.

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesCake Mix As Sold per 100gUnbaked Cake Mix As Prepared 1/12th of cake (72g) without icing contains:%* (72g)
Energy 1653kJ927kJ
-391kcal221kcal11%
Fat 4.9g10.2g15%
of which saturates 2.7g2.2g11%
Carbohydrate 79.9g28.4g11%
of which sugars 48.5g17.3g19%
Fibre 2.3g0.8g-
Protein 5.6g3.6g7%
Salt 1.31g0.51g9%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 12 portions---

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Much better then expected! Would re-purchase!

5 stars

I was pretty skeptical about using this I don't particularly enjoy the chocolate cake ones and think home made is better but I have to say I was impressed! It was moist and red velvety! 😂 I advise not to buy the cream cheese style icing they recommend it was awful I've left a review on this, either make your own or perhaps the buttercream would be nicer. The cream cheese "style" has ruined the taste of my cake.

DELICIOUS BUT NOT VERY RED!

4 stars

Beautifully moist and tasty, really delicious. Only thing that let's it down is that it's not very red!!

Unhappy And Disappointed

1 stars

I have just used this cake mix and I recommend after you grease the cake tin line it with greaseproof paper as I took mine out of the tin and it sticks to the bottom of your cake tin and falls to bits i'm really disappointed as I was going to ice it and have it as an xmas cake as we can't eat the proper xmas cakes

