Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Sauce Light 350G

Product Description
- Reduced-sugar sweet chilli sauce with sugars and sweetener.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- 35% less sugar*
- *Typically contains 35% less sugar than the Original variant.
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Chillies (20%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Minced Garlic (6%), Pickled Garlic (5%) [Garlic, Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid], Modified Tapioca Starch, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 12 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Liven up your lunch with a squeeze of Sweet Chilli in your sandwich!
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|573kJ/135kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|of which sugars
|28.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|2.9g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019