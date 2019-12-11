By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka Herbs Herbal Collection 20'S

5(1)Write a review
Pukka Herbs Herbal Collection 20'S
£ 2.80
£0.14/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Assorted Herbal Tea
  • Made with purpose
  • Beauty comes from inside as well as outside. It's why our boxes use vegetable- based inks on sustainably sourced, recyclable card. Everything is non-GM, the manila hemp tea bags are stitched with organic string. Our envelopes can be recycled too. Carefully crafted organic herbs to help transform your world.
  • www.fairwild.org
  • Your soul will sing
  • Welcome to a collection of organic Pukka experiences. They're made to delight your taste buds and stir your soul. Enjoy the fresh-fruity warmth of Elderberry & Echinacea; the spicy-sweet heat of Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey; the clean sweetness of Feel New; the crisp cool of Three Mint; and the restful dreams of Night Time. Your box of herbal wisdom.
  • Every Pukka tea uses the highest grade organic herbs. Each one blending our herbal wisdom with delicious flavours to help you lead a fairer, happier life.
  • Sebastian Pole Master Herbsmith
  • FairWild
  • 1% for the planet
  • Kosher

Information

Ingredients

Elderberry and Echinacea: Naturally Caffeine-Free and Ethically sourced ingredients: Licorice Root*, Ginger Root*, Echinacea Root and Leaf* (10%), Beetroot*, Aniseed*, Elderflower* (8%), Peppermint Leaf*, Orange Peel*, Rosehip*, Elderberry* (6%), Acerola Fruit*, Orange Essential Oil Flavour*, Natural Blackcurrant Flavour. (*Organic ingredients (99.9%)). 36% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice, Elderflower, Rosehip, Elderberry) by dried weight. 36% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Licorice, Elderberry, Elderflower, Rosehip, Lemon, Ginger and Manuka Honey: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (32%), Licorice Root, Elderflower, Sweet Fennel Seed, Lemon Verbena Leaf, Turmeric Root, Lemon Essential Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (6%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Manuka Honey Flavour (2%). 32% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice, Elderflower) by dried weight. 40% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Licorice, Elderflower, Fennel, Night Time: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Oat Flowering Tops (30%), Licorice Root, Chamomile Flower, Lavender Flower (14%), Limeflower (10%), Valerian Root, Tulsi Leaf. 28% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice, Limeflower) by dried weight. 33% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Licorice, Limeflower, Tulsi, Three Mint: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Peppermint Leaf (45%), Egyptian Spearmint Leaf (23%), Spearmint Leaf (16%), Fieldmint Leaf (16%). 39% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - Fieldmint, Egyptian Spearmint, Feel New: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Aniseed (42.5%), Sweet Fennel Seed (22.5%), Cardamom Pod (15%), Licorice Root, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Root. 8% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice) by dried weight. 34.5% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Fennel, Licorice, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Best before end: see base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Infuse for up to 15 minutes
  • Boiling just the water you need helps make every cup of Pukka tea as sustainable as it can be.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.
  • pukkaherbs.com

Net Contents

34.4g ℮

Great relaxing tea selection

5 stars

A great box to try different herbal teas. The box even smells devine! I really enjoyed the suttle flavours, delicate and soothing especially the night time tea and the feel new tea. These two flavours are my favourite from this selection. I will definately be trying more flavours.

