Pukka Herbs Herbal Collection 20'S

Ingredients
Elderberry and Echinacea: Naturally Caffeine-Free and Ethically sourced ingredients: Licorice Root*, Ginger Root*, Echinacea Root and Leaf* (10%), Beetroot*, Aniseed*, Elderflower* (8%), Peppermint Leaf*, Orange Peel*, Rosehip*, Elderberry* (6%), Acerola Fruit*, Orange Essential Oil Flavour*, Natural Blackcurrant Flavour. (*Organic ingredients (99.9%)). 36% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice, Elderflower, Rosehip, Elderberry) by dried weight. 36% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Licorice, Elderberry, Elderflower, Rosehip, Lemon, Ginger and Manuka Honey: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (32%), Licorice Root, Elderflower, Sweet Fennel Seed, Lemon Verbena Leaf, Turmeric Root, Lemon Essential Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (6%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Manuka Honey Flavour (2%). 32% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice, Elderflower) by dried weight. 40% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Licorice, Elderflower, Fennel, Night Time: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Oat Flowering Tops (30%), Licorice Root, Chamomile Flower, Lavender Flower (14%), Limeflower (10%), Valerian Root, Tulsi Leaf. 28% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice, Limeflower) by dried weight. 33% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Licorice, Limeflower, Tulsi, Three Mint: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Peppermint Leaf (45%), Egyptian Spearmint Leaf (23%), Spearmint Leaf (16%), Fieldmint Leaf (16%). 39% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - Fieldmint, Egyptian Spearmint, Feel New: Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Aniseed (42.5%), Sweet Fennel Seed (22.5%), Cardamom Pod (15%), Licorice Root, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Root. 8% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice) by dried weight. 34.5% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard- Fennel, Licorice, Turmeric