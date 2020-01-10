By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Family Size Crumble Mix 450G

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Family Size Crumble Mix 450G
£ 0.90
£0.20/100g
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy1063kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1933kJ / 460kcal

Product Description

  • Crumble topping mix.
  • SWEET & CRUNCHY JUST ADD YOUR FAVOURITE FRUIT
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

    Method: Oven

    Makes 8 servings

    You will need: 900g fruit filling of your choice; 2 litre (4 pint) ovenproof dish.

    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5.
    2. Place the fruit filling in the base of the dish.
    3. Sprinkle the crumble mix over the top and cook in the top of the oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

     

Number of uses

Approx. 8 Servings

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (55g)
Energy1933kJ / 460kcal1063kJ / 253kcal
Fat17.6g9.7g
Saturates6.9g3.8g
Carbohydrate68.4g37.6g
Sugars28.7g15.8g
Fibre2.1g1.2g
Protein5.9g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

not like aunt bessies!

1 stars

not like aunt bessies!

Useful for a quick dessert topping.

3 stars

Convenient for busy cooks. Not as nice as home made but saves time. I find this crumble takes longer to crisp up than the packet says and I often need to finish it under the grill for a few minutes for a better 'crunch.'

easy baking

5 stars

great crumble can add more sugar if needed great price

Very good easy to use

5 stars

I am very happy with this product

Great way to make a quick & easy crumble

5 stars

I bought this to go with some rhubarb I had stewed u can put as much as u like on top. I then sprinkled Demerara augury on top as well lovely

great value

5 stars

not a pudding maker, but kids love to help make them with this

Great convenient product

5 stars

Bought for the cupboard along with tinned apple slices for a quick pudding.

Delicious and easy!

5 stars

Really quick and easy and the kids loved helping to bake with it

Too sweet

3 stars

I used this product as really quick when you’re in a rush. Liked it but a bit too sweet for all my family’s taste.

palm.oil,.no.no.no

1 stars

shocked that you would sell.this.simple.product.using. palm.oil

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

