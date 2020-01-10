Tesco Family Size Crumble Mix 450G

not like aunt bessies!
Useful for a quick dessert topping.
Convenient for busy cooks. Not as nice as home made but saves time. I find this crumble takes longer to crisp up than the packet says and I often need to finish it under the grill for a few minutes for a better 'crunch.'
easy baking
great crumble can add more sugar if needed great price
Very good easy to use
I am very happy with this product
Great way to make a quick & easy crumble
I bought this to go with some rhubarb I had stewed u can put as much as u like on top. I then sprinkled Demerara augury on top as well lovely
great value
not a pudding maker, but kids love to help make them with this
Great convenient product
Bought for the cupboard along with tinned apple slices for a quick pudding.
Delicious and easy!
Really quick and easy and the kids loved helping to bake with it
Too sweet
I used this product as really quick when you’re in a rush. Liked it but a bit too sweet for all my family’s taste.
palm.oil,.no.no.no
shocked that you would sell.this.simple.product.using. palm.oil