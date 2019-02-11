By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gingerbread Mix 225G

Tesco Gingerbread Mix 225G
£ 1.00
£0.44/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy808kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ / 408kcal

Product Description

  • Gingerbread biscuit mix.
  • LIGHTLY SPICED JUST ADD BUTTER, WATER & GOLDEN SYRUP
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg Powder, Ground Ginger, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once baked in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 5-10 minutes

    Makes: 6 Biscuits

    Method: Oven

    You will need:

    40g softened, unsalted butter; 15-20ml (3-4 tsp) cold water; 30g golden syrup, plain flour for dusting, gingerbread man shaped biscuit cutter; baking tray.


    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 190ºC/ Fan 170ºC /Gas Mark 5.
    2. Empty the gingerbread mix into a mixing bowl and add the butter, water and golden syrup.
    3. Mix well to form a soft dough.
    4. Roll out the dough to 5mm depth on a lightly floured surface.
    5. Cut out the gingerbread biscuits using a shaped cutter.
    6. Place on a baking tray and bake for 5-10 minutes or until golden brown.
    7. Leave to cool on the tray for 5 minutes then move onto a cooling rack.

    All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Important

    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (47g)
Energy1720kJ / 408kcal808kJ / 192kcal
Fat11.9g5.6g
Saturates6.9g3.2g
Carbohydrate68.1g32.0g
Sugars30.7g14.4g
Fibre2.3g1.1g
Protein6.1g2.9g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

sadly missed

4 stars

PLEASE bring it back the children miss their Ginger-men

