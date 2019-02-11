Tesco Gingerbread Mix 225G

sadly missed
PLEASE bring it back the children miss their Ginger-men
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ / 408kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg Powder, Ground Ginger, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Store in a cool, dry place and once baked in an airtight container.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking time: 5-10 minutes
Makes: 6 Biscuits
Method: Oven
You will need:
40g softened, unsalted butter; 15-20ml (3-4 tsp) cold water; 30g golden syrup, plain flour for dusting, gingerbread man shaped biscuit cutter; baking tray.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 190ºC/ Fan 170ºC /Gas Mark 5.
2. Empty the gingerbread mix into a mixing bowl and add the butter, water and golden syrup.
3. Mix well to form a soft dough.
4. Roll out the dough to 5mm depth on a lightly floured surface.
5. Cut out the gingerbread biscuits using a shaped cutter.
6. Place on a baking tray and bake for 5-10 minutes or until golden brown.
7. Leave to cool on the tray for 5 minutes then move onto a cooling rack.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Important
6 Servings
225g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (47g)
|Energy
|1720kJ / 408kcal
|808kJ / 192kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|68.1g
|32.0g
|Sugars
|30.7g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.1g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
