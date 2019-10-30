Tesco 14 Brie Bites 252G

Love them!
Love brie and love these bites!
would not buy again
very dry and no taste
soggy and tastless
soggy and tastless
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1327kJ / 319kcal
INGREDIENTS: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%)(Milk, Salt), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%) (Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Starter Culture), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (13%) (Milk, Water, Whey Butter (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt, Potato Starch, Lactic Acid, Rennet), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Rice Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt.
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 9-10
For best results cook from frozen. 190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 9-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in United Kingdom
10 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
252g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Brie bite (17g**)
|Energy
|1327kJ / 319kcal
|226kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|24.2g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|8.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
