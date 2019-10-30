By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 14 Brie Bites 252G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco 14 Brie Bites 252G

Rest of shelf

One Brie bite
  • Energy226kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1327kJ / 319kcal

Product Description

  • Brie full fat soft cheese, full fat soft cheese and mozzarella full fat soft cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
  • A rich gooey cheese centre, coated in crisp golden breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 252g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%)(Milk, Salt), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%) (Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Starter Culture), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (13%) (Milk, Water, Whey Butter (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt, Potato Starch, Lactic Acid, Rennet), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Rice Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 9-10
For best results cook from frozen. 190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 9-10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

252g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Brie bite (17g**)
Energy1327kJ / 319kcal226kJ / 54kcal
Fat20.2g3.4g
Saturates6.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate24.2g4.1g
Sugars2.8g0.5g
Fibre2.8g0.5g
Protein8.6g1.5g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Love them!

5 stars

Love brie and love these bites!

would not buy again

1 stars

very dry and no taste

soggy and tastless

1 stars

soggy and tastless

