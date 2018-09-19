Tesco 25 Cheese And Onion Rolls 375G

Really light, fluffy and tasty
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1564kJ / 375kcal
Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Onion (3.5%), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Caster Sugar, Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, White Pepper.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place cheese and onion rolls on a baking tray, seal side down, approx. 2.5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Produced in Republic of Ireland
12 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
375g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1564kJ / 375kcal
|375kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|12.4g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|31.8g
|7.6g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.2g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
