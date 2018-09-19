By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 25 Cheese And Onion Rolls 375G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco 25 Cheese And Onion Rolls 375G
£ 1.00
£0.27/100g
2 cheese and onion rolls
  • Energy375kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1564kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese and onion filling wrapped in puff pastry.
  • A rich cheese and onion filling wrapped in flaky puff pastry
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Onion (3.5%), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Caster Sugar, Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place cheese and onion rolls on a baking tray, seal side down, approx. 2.5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1564kJ / 375kcal375kJ / 90kcal
Fat23.8g5.7g
Saturates12.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate31.8g7.6g
Sugars1.6g0.4g
Fibre2.8g0.7g
Protein7.2g1.7g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really light, fluffy and tasty

5 stars

Really light, fluffy and tasty

