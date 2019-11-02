By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chantenay Carrots 600G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Chantenay Carrots 600G
£ 1.20
£2.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy98kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 123kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Chantenay Carrots
  • Chantenay carrots, simply frozen after being prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5½ mins
Place carrots in a microwaveable bowl with 30ml (2 tablespoons) of water and cover.
Microwave on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Carefully remove cover, stir and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 6 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy123kJ / 29kcal98kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g3.4g
Sugars4.1g3.3g
Fibre3.1g2.5g
Protein0.6g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin A1284µg (161%NRV)1027µg (128%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Chewy

1 stars

Awful. Way too chewy even when boiled for ages

Good value and taste.

4 stars

Good value and taste.

Quick, Easy, Simple veg!

5 stars

These are worth their weight in gold! The fact that they are freezable is brilliant, no more veg that has gone unused being wasted. The fact that they are Chatenay means I can roast them in the oven instead of just bog standard carrots boiled. They are extremely tasty and sweet - delicious. Really good price for excellent quality.

Lovely little carrots worth every penny expressly

5 stars

Lovely little carrots worth every penny expressly when glazed in butter and honey😊

Chantenay NO NO.

2 stars

Very disapointed, instructions says cook for 6 minutes, dont boil, I simmered these for 40 minutes, still raw in centres, did not taste like usual Chantenay carrots but no better than ordinary ones. Spoild our lunch as everybody left them! Not like Tesco at all. Jeff.

great product, shame it is never available

5 stars

great product, shame it is never available

