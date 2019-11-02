Tesco Chantenay Carrots 600G

Chewy
Awful. Way too chewy even when boiled for ages
Good value and taste.
Quick, Easy, Simple veg!
These are worth their weight in gold! The fact that they are freezable is brilliant, no more veg that has gone unused being wasted. The fact that they are Chatenay means I can roast them in the oven instead of just bog standard carrots boiled. They are extremely tasty and sweet - delicious. Really good price for excellent quality.
Lovely little carrots worth every penny expressly when glazed in butter and honey😊
Chantenay NO NO.
Very disapointed, instructions says cook for 6 minutes, dont boil, I simmered these for 40 minutes, still raw in centres, did not taste like usual Chantenay carrots but no better than ordinary ones. Spoild our lunch as everybody left them! Not like Tesco at all. Jeff.
great product, shame it is never available
