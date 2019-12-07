By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 24 Smoked Salmon Canapes 200G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco 24 Smoked Salmon Canapes 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g
⅛ of a pack
  • Energy250kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) rolls, 8 with full fat soft cheese, salmon and dill, 8 with full fat soft cheese and lemon filling and 8 with full fat soft cheese and semi-dried tomato filling.
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready made canapés. Kiln Smoked Salmon A light, creamy mousse with smoked salmon that's been gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready made canapés
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready-made canapés
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (33%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Salmon (Fish) (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Semi-Dried Tomato, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Canola Oil, Salt, Milk Proteins, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Basil, Black Pepper, Dill, Garlic, Oregano, White Pepper, Onion, Lemon Juice Powder, Lemon Oil, Turmeric, Pepper Extract.

Smoked Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland, Norway or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines
  • Serve directly from fridge. Turn upside down and press to aid decanting.
  • Tip: For just a few at a time, peel film back per row.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g⅛ of a pack (25g)
Energy1000kJ / 241kcal250kJ / 60kcal
Fat18.3g4.6g
Saturates6.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate4.1g1.0g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein14.7g3.7g
Salt2.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 8 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Excellent quality and very tasty, I freeze them an

5 stars

Excellent quality and very tasty, I freeze them and take a few out at a time as a starter treat. I put them on small melba toasts. They are excellent value - I usually buy a couple of packs at a time - as it's Christmas, have just bought 4 boxes.

Terrible

1 stars

They look nice, but that's not really the point. Firstly, they're SO salty as to be unpalatable and I speak as someone who likes a lot of salt on my food. Secondly, the centres aren't wrapped in pieces of smoked salmon - they're wrapped in mushed up smoked salmon. One of the nice things about smoked salmon is its texture, but this is just a paste, which doesn't feel nice at all, so don't buy these unless you hate your guests.

