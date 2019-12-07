Tesco 24 Smoked Salmon Canapes 200G

Excellent quality and very tasty, I freeze them an
Excellent quality and very tasty, I freeze them and take a few out at a time as a starter treat. I put them on small melba toasts. They are excellent value - I usually buy a couple of packs at a time - as it's Christmas, have just bought 4 boxes.
Terrible
They look nice, but that's not really the point. Firstly, they're SO salty as to be unpalatable and I speak as someone who likes a lot of salt on my food. Secondly, the centres aren't wrapped in pieces of smoked salmon - they're wrapped in mushed up smoked salmon. One of the nice things about smoked salmon is its texture, but this is just a paste, which doesn't feel nice at all, so don't buy these unless you hate your guests.