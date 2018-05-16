Strepsils Extra Cherry 24'S

Product Description
- Extra Triple Action Cherry Lozenges
- Hexylresorcinol
- Extra Triple Action Cherry Lozenges contain an active ingredient (Hexylresorcinol) for use in throat medications. It is used for the symptomatic relief of sore throat and its associated pain.
- Pain relief for sore throats
- Relieves pain
- Fights infection
- Soothes sore throats
Information
Ingredients
Each Lozenge contains 2.4mg of Hexylresorcinol, Also contains Liquid Sucrose, Liquid Glucose and Propylene Glycol, See insert leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Strepsils Extra Triple Action Cherry Lozenges are suitable for Adults and Children (over 6 years old) and the elderly. Not suitable for children under 6 years. Dissolve one lozenge slowly in the mouth every 2 to 3 hours. No more than 12 lozenges per day.
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. For oral administration only.
Warnings
- Remember young children can choke on lozenges.
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients do not use this product.
- If you are pregnant, or if you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before taking this product.
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist if:
- You take too many lozenges
- Anything unusual happens
- If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Do not use after the expiry date.
- KEEP ALL MEDICINES OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Licence Holder:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- SL1 3UH.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
24 x Lozenges
Safety information
