By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Orangina 420Ml

5(1)Write a review
Orangina 420Ml
£ 1.35
£0.32/100ml

Offer

each 250ml gives you
  • Energy217kJ 51kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Orange Juice Drink with Citrus Pulp, Sugar and Sweeteners
  • No added colours
  • Made with real orange pulp
  • No added colours
  • Pack size: 420ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Orange Juice and other Citrus Juice from Concentrate 12% (Orange 10%, Lemon, Mandarin, Grapefruit), Sugar, Pulp 2% (Orange 1%, Mandarin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Orange Peel Extract, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Natural Orange Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See bottle neck. Store in a cool place out of sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served shaken

Number of uses

Contains 1-2 servings.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA. Or call us on 0800 096 3666 (UK) 1800 989 488 (ROI)

Net Contents

420ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy, kJ/kcal87/20
Carbohydrate, g4.5
of which sugars, g4.3
Salt, g0.04
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this drink

5 stars

I have major problems with lots of drinks. I am allergic to sweeteners and lots of additives. Orangina is one drink I can have as long as I buy the dark blue and not the light blue. Thank you .

Usually bought next

Pringles Pop & Go Original Snacks 40 G

£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

Cadbury Wispa Duo 51G

£ 0.80
£1.57/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Salt & Vinegar Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 32.5 G

£ 0.65
£2.00/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here