Orangina 420Ml

Love this drink
I have major problems with lots of drinks. I am allergic to sweeteners and lots of additives. Orangina is one drink I can have as long as I buy the dark blue and not the light blue. Thank you .
Carbonated Water, Orange Juice and other Citrus Juice from Concentrate 12% (Orange 10%, Lemon, Mandarin, Grapefruit), Sugar, Pulp 2% (Orange 1%, Mandarin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Orange Peel Extract, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Natural Orange Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Best Before End - See bottle neck. Store in a cool place out of sunlight
Contains 1-2 servings.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
420ml
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|87/20
|Carbohydrate, g
|4.5
|of which sugars, g
|4.3
|Salt, g
|0.04
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
