Canesten Canesbalance Bv Gel 7'S

Product Description
- Bacterial Vaginosis Vaginal Gel
- For further information visit www.canesbalance.co.uk
- Canesbalance® Vaginal Gel is clinically tested
- Clinical trials have shown that Canesbalance® Vaginal Gel's formulation is well tolerated and effective. It provides a triple benefit as it effectively relieves unpleasant odour and abnormal discharge, restricts the growth of bad bacteria and supports good bacteria (Lactobacillus) to restore the natural environment.
- Canesbalance® is safe to use during pregnancy, however, you should consult your doctor if you think you may have a vaginal infection during pregnancy.
- Treats symptoms of Bacterial Vaginosis
- Vaginal odour, abnormal discharge and vaginal discomfort are very common problems and are often a result of Bacterial Vaginosis (BV). Studies show that BV often occurs when vaginal pH levels increase.
- From the makers of Canesten®
- 7x hygienic single-use internal applicators
- Clinically proven to treat the symptoms of bacterial vaginosis by restoring pH balance
- Effectively relieves unpleasant odour and abnormal discharge
- Restricts growth of bad bacteria
- Supports good bacteria to restore the natural environment
- Contains no preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Lactic Acid, Glycogen, Propylene Glycol, Methylhydroxypropyl Cellulose, Sodium Lactate, Water, pH 3.8
Preparation and Usage
- When to use
- Please read enclosed leaflet before use.
- For the effective relief from the symptoms of BV such as unpleasant odour, abnormal discharge and discomfort. Use 1 tube daily for 7 days. Use before bedtime for easy and simple treatment of the symptoms of Bacterial Vaginosis.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution
- Avoid using Canesbalance® if you are trying to conceive.
- Warnings
- Do not use if the end tab is broken off. Do not use if gel has passed its expiry date. Keep out of reach of children.
Safety information
