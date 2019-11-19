Hobgoblin Can 4X500ml
Product Description
- Beer
- This distinct ruby beer's sweet caramel and fruity aromas tease the taste buds. Expect a delicious full-bodied toffee flavour and fruity finish of figs, raisins and dates. Drink legendary.
- Jon Tillson
- Head Brewer
- Cask strength
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: See base
Produce of
Product of England
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Marston's PLC,
- Wychwood Brewery,
- Witney,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX28 4DP,
Return to
- Marston's PLC,
- Wychwood Brewery,
- Witney,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX28 4DP,
- UK.
- www.wychwood.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 284ml (1/2 pint):
|Energy
|168kJ / 40kcal
|477kJ / 114kcal
