Bronchostop Pastilles 40S

Product Description
- Cough Pastilles
- Bronchostop Cough pastilles are traditionally used to relieve any cough: dry, tickly, chesty, mucus or catarrh. On-the-go pastille format.
- Buttercup Bronchostop Cough Pastilles contain thyme herb extract. A traditional herbal medicinal product for use in the relief of coughs, such as chesty coughs and dry, tickly, irritating coughs and catarrh, exclusively based upon long-standing use as a traditional remedy. Always read the leaflet. Voted 2016 Product of the Year Award by consumers themselves.
- Traditionally Used to Relieve any cough: dry, tickly, chesty, mucus or catarrh
- Non-drowsy
- Convenient, on-the-go format
Information
Ingredients
1 Pastille contains the active ingredient: 59.5 mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Thyme Herb (Thymus Vulgaris L. and Thymus Zygis L. Herb)(DER 7-13:1). Extraction Solvent: Water, Also contains: Fructose and Sorbitol (E420), See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Store the blister in the original package in order to protect from light.
Preparation and Usage
- Read the package leaflet before use.
- For oral use (allow to dissolve in the mouth through sucking).
- Dosage:
- Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years:
- 1-2 pastilles to be taken every 4 hours, 4 times a day.
- If required, up to a maximum of 12 pastilles can be taken per day.
Warnings
- DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE
- You must talk to a doctor if you do not feel better or if you feel worse after 7 days.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not give to children under 12 years.
- Do not use if you are pregnant, breast-feeding or allergic to any of the ingredients.
Name and address
- THR Holder:
- Kwizda Pharma GmbH,
- Effingergasse 21,
- A-1160,
- Vienna,
- Austria.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Limited.
Return to
- www.bronchostop.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
40 x Pastilles
Safety information
DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE You must talk to a doctor if you do not feel better or if you feel worse after 7 days. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not give to children under 12 years. Do not use if you are pregnant, breast-feeding or allergic to any of the ingredients.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020